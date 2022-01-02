In 2022, Jupiter is spending lots of time speeding through Pisces (now through May 10 and then back again from October 28 to December 20). In this emotional sign, the planet's themes of luck, expansion, gift-giving, and flourishing can truly shine. Jupiter has not been "spreading its proverbial wings" of fortune as far and wide in the past two years, but this sense of magic and infinity could be coming in strong in 2022.

Jupiter also meets up with Neptune in the sign of Pisces in April—a rare event that astrologers are predicting could usher in revolutions in art and creative self-expression.

One more big astrological shift is the move of the North Node to Taurus (earthy, pleasurable, physical, rich, and rewarding) and the South Node to Scorpio (emotional, passionate, and mysterious)—supercharged combinations that could leave us yearning to connect to the Earth, and our emotions, in new ways.