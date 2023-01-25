While an immediate cleanse is ideal, there may be a grace period. “In my opinion washing the skin after a workout within 30 minutes should be okay before the pores theoretically close back down and trap all the sweat and dirt, and possible overgrowth of bacteria and yeast start to brew,” board-certified dermatologist and Director of Cosmetic Dermatology at Montefiore Einstein Advanced Care Kseniya Kobets, M.D. tells mbg.

Washing your skin after a workout isn’t always easy, especially if you live far away from your chosen place of exercise. However, there are travel-friendly tools available. “If you don’t have time to do a full cleanse and routine, I recommend at least doing a quick rinse on the face with lukewarm water and carrying salicylic or glycolic acid pads,” Nichols says.

But if sweat isn’t inherently bad for your skin, why is it so essential to cleanse it after? “Sweat opens up pores, clearing out excess dirt and sebum in the process,” Nichols says.

“In essence, this promotes healthier skin—but when skin is left uncleansed post-sweat, it allows all of that dirt and oil to be reabsorbed, further clogging pores and causing breakouts,” she adds.

Don’t worry, we’ll walk you through a full post-workout skin care routine in the next section.