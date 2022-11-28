12 Comfortable & Supportive Sneakers To Shop On Sale This Cyber Monday
Athletes, runners, walkers, and just straight-up sneaker fans wait all year for these Cyber Monday markdowns—but how do you know which shoes will keep your feet comfortable? We're talking about the pair that makes you truly want to lace up and get moving.
Our team previously consulted with experts and podiatrists, rounding up some of the top sneakers for runners, the most comfortable shoes for walking, sneakers for standing all day, and even the best supportive options for people with plantar fasciitis. Today, we've sifted through our top picks to see which are discounted in the current holiday sales—and found the best Cyber Monday sneaker deals worth shopping right now.
After all, there's more to a good sneaker than meets the eye. Podiatrists have specific guidelines depending on the activity you're performing, with recommendations on how to break in your new shoes, too. For example, holistic podiatrist Robert Kornfeld, DPM, previously told mindbodygreen, "For standing with little walking, a more supportive, less flexible sneaker like a walking shoe is best." Alternatively, he says, "For those who do a lot of walking on hard surfaces, shock absorption becomes equally important, and most running shoes are designed to ease the impact of the foot on the ground."
Below, find our top picks for every lifestyle and activity (and even the best shoes for recovery), plus details on how to save up to 40% off. But hurry! These deals end at midnight and take these unbeatable discounts with them.
The best Cyber Monday sneakers sales:
The best Cyber Monday sneakers sales:
The best Cyber Monday sneakers sales:
Best sustainable: Thousand Fell Women's Court
Sale:
- 35% off sitewide + free gift
Many of the brands on our list are making sustainability efforts, but Thousand Fell leads the pack. The brand uses vegan, sustainable materials—corn waste, coconut husk, and recycled bottles—and somehow transforms waste into one of the most stylish designs we’ve seen. Not to mention they’re extremely comfortable, stain-repellent, and durable. Plus, the insole is actually made from recycled yoga mats—how cool is that?!
If you’re looking for a crisp leather shoe you’ll wear again and again, these are for you. Considering Thousand Fell discounts do not come around very often, don’t sleep on this 35% off markdown.
Previously featured in: Best sustainable shoe brands
Best for marathon training: Asics Gel Nimbus
Sale:
- 25% off
Made with Asics' signature gel technology for extra cushioning and comfort, these sneakers are designed to reduce impact to protect your joints. This makes the design a great option for running, and I actually swear by the style for marathon training. Lightweight and breathable, they're still warm enough to wear year-round with built-in traction for icy roadways.
These sneakers are marked down in two places; Amazon has select colorways and sizes available for 45% off. Otherwise, you can can save big in Asics Cyber Monday sale with code CYBER, where the Gel Nimbus is 25% off. Either way, you can't go wrong if you're planning to log serious mileage this winter.
Previously featured in: Best running shoes for women
Best for wide feet: Brooks Ghost 14
Sale:
- 36% off
A great choice for wide feet, this shoe was given the American Podiatry Medical Association seal, which recognizes shoes that benefit and promote foot health. The flexible upper contours to your foot, with great shock absorption to protect your stride whether you're walking, running, or exercising. A DNA Loft midsole and segmented crash pads provides significant arch support and comfortable cushioning throughout the foot—for softer landings and smoother transitions.
What's more, the shoe is carbon neutral and the upper is made from 37% recycled materials. It's available in wide (2E) and extra wide (4E) sizes, with half sizes available, too.
Right now, you can snag these for under $100 (or 35% off to be exact) on Brooks. If your desired size or colorway is out of stock, hop over to Amazon for similar savings (up to 36% off).
Previously featured in: Best running shoes for wide feet, best shoes for bunions, best running shoes for women, best shoes for high arches, best walking shoes for women
Best for bunions: Kuru Atom
Sale:
- 30% off sitewide
The ATOM sneaker is a supportive, cushioned, lightweight sneaker that’s great for people who need a roomier toebox but don’t want a bulky design. The breathable mesh upper keeps feet cool, even through intense workouts or long walk. A small touch we appreciate: Heel loops for easily slipping these shoes on and off.
Right now, everything on the brand’s site is 30% off. Even better, this is a purchase you can feel good about. Kuru has a four pillar sustainability mission, with attention to education, economic development, health, and environmental impact. When you register your purchase, the brand’s KURU CARES™ initiative gives you the option to select which cause to support.
Previously featured in: Best shoes for bunions, best shoes for standing all day, best orthopedic shoes
Best for warmth: Allbirds Women's Wool Runner Fluffs
Sale:
- Up to 50% off
Every Allbirds model we’ve tried has been warm and comfortable, but these take it up a notch. Per the name, they’re fluffy and soft—the perfect winter shoe to wear on the go or a more supportive house shoe. While warm and cozy, the wool is also moisture-wicking to ensure your feet don't get hot and sweaty. What's more, sustainability reigns with these carbon-neutral kicks: The laces are made from recycled plastic bottles, while the foam is made from biodegradable materials like castor bean oil and sugarcane.
Allbirds was one of the first sustainable shoes on the scene back in 2016, and has since made even more efforts toward using renewable materials, reducing its emissions, and recycling old products.
If you like the Allbirds Tree Runners or Wool Runners, you’ll love these. And if you haven’t tried Allbirds before, now’s the best time to grab a pair. Every shoe on the site is marked down up to 50% off. Hurry, though, because this model is selling out ridiculously quickly.
Previously featured in: This shoe was not in a specific guide, but it's similar to the Tree Runners style featured in our piece on the best sneakers for standing all day. The brand is also part of our best sustainable shoes guide.
Best for runners: Nike Infinity React 3
Sale:
- 20% off
One of our top recommendations for runners, these shoes will make you even more excited to go out for a run—and they're also a great pick for anyone with high arches. Nike actually performed a 12-week study on 226 men and women, finding that the React Infinity Run reduced injury by 52% compared to the Nike Air Zoom Structure 22. The brand says this is partially due to the thicker and wider stack of foam cushioning this shoe provides.
This shoe is made from a flexible knit material that's lightweight and breathable, paired with that stacked foam cushioning for a bouncy, reactive stride. Even better, it's currently more 25% off, along with most of the Nike site, with code CYBER at checkout.
Previously featured in: Best running shoes for women, best walking shoes for high arches
Best for walking: New Balance WX608V5
Sale:
- 25% off shoes, 40% off clothing and accessories all Cyber Weekend
New Balance sneakers are a more affordable option as is, but they’re currently on sale for 25% off until midnight tonight in the brand's Cyber Monday sale. You won’t find a better price for a supportive, durable, stylish walking shoe. The cushioned rubber sole and oversized heel crash pads provide maximum shock absorption for less stress on your joints—perfect for injury-prone walkers.
You might not expect it from the chunkier design, but they’re actually quite breathable. With these shoes in your arsenal, you’ll be getting your steps in all year round. Plus, 40% off clothing and accessories means you can round up the fit.
Previously featured in: Best shoes for walking
Best lightweight: Vessi Cityscape Classic
Keep your feet dry without opting for bulky rain boots. These lightweight vegan sneakers are completely waterproof. Plus, reviewers say they’re unbelievably comfortable and supportive, even when worn for extended periods. Take it from this customer: “I can't over how well they fit and my socks and feet are thankful to them. They are so nicely designed and very comfortable. I tried them out in the snow also and my socks and feet stayed dry.”
Others say they’re coming back for multiple colors, and that they’re extremely durable and easy to clean, too. Simply run the shoes under warm water, gently scrub them with a mild detergent, and let them air dry. Plus, Vessi’s Cyber Monday sale cannot be missed, with up to 40% off everything (no code needed).
Previously featured in: Best walking shoes for women
Best for recovery: Oofos Oomg Eezee Low Shoe
Sale:
- 20% off sitewide
Most people think about the kind of shoes they should wear when they're running, training, walking, or exercising—but have you given any thought to what's on your feet while you're recovering? Oofos designs all its shoes with a proprietary foam that absorbs 37% more impact than traditional footwear. With this extra impact support, the shoes reduce stress on knees, ankles and joints, for better, faster recovery. The brand's line of recovery footwear is loved by professional athletes, olympic gold medalists, and everyday walkers and runners like myself.
Once you experience the stride of an Oofos shoe, it will be hard to go back to anything else. This particular slip-on design is easy (hence the name) and comfortable, but the brand also makes slippers, slides, flip flops, and more. Every design is 20% off from now until midnight tonight.
Best for heel pain: Ryka No Limit Training Shoe
Sale:
- 30% off sitewide
This shoe was designed specifically for women, with a narrower heel that gives more support to keep you pain-free during your workouts or everyday life. It’s built for the gym, but comfortable and supporting enough for walking or standing, too. The shoe’s responsive cushioning provides lightweight shock absorption, protecting your joints with every step. Bonus: the breathable lining is partially made from recycled bottles.
You'll have to ways to save today: Ryka’s entire site is 30% off right now with code RYKAFCYBER. Otherwise you can find them on DSW for 35% off with code CYBERDEALS.
Previously featured in: Best gym shoes
Best gym shoes: Adidas Power Lift 5
Sale:
- 30% off
These shoes were designed with gym-goers in mind, specifically for weight lifting. The narrow fit and midsole wedge provides optimal mobility during deadlifts, squats, and more. The rubber sole has a strong grip to keep your feet planted for extra stability. Plus, the fabric is lightweight and breathable, so your feet will stay comfortable and cool.
Even better, the brand uses 50% recycled content, as a part of its efforts towards ending plastic waste.
Snag these shoes for 30% off on Amazon, no code needed.
Previously featured in: Best gym shoes
Best for women: APL Women's TechLoom Pro
Sale:
- Buy two pairs, get one free
APL makes luxury performance footwear designed to be worn for workouts and everyday life. This particular model is one of the best (& most stylish) running shoes for women.
The brand’s signature design utilizes a one-piece woven upper and a gum sole that provides just the right amount of cushioning for runners—in a shoe that’s versatile enough for truly any activity. APL is committed to giving back, focusing primarily on women’s health issues, with regular donations to multiple organizations.
Right now, APL is offering one of the best deals we’ve seen: buy two pairs, get one pair free, with code 3FOR2. Shop this sale from now until midnight tonight.
Previously featured in: Best running shoes for women
The takeaway.
No matter your exercise of choice, it's important for you to have supportive, comfortable footwear. All the shoes featured above were selected based on extensive research, reviews, testing, and expert guidelines. And it just so happens they're all on major sale right now for Cyber Monday. Just be sure to make your purchase before these deals end tonight!