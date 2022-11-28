Athletes, runners, walkers, and just straight-up sneaker fans wait all year for these Cyber Monday markdowns—but how do you know which shoes will keep your feet comfortable? We're talking about the pair that makes you truly want to lace up and get moving.

Our team previously consulted with experts and podiatrists, rounding up some of the top sneakers for runners, the most comfortable shoes for walking, sneakers for standing all day, and even the best supportive options for people with plantar fasciitis. Today, we've sifted through our top picks to see which are discounted in the current holiday sales—and found the best Cyber Monday sneaker deals worth shopping right now.

After all, there's more to a good sneaker than meets the eye. Podiatrists have specific guidelines depending on the activity you're performing, with recommendations on how to break in your new shoes, too. For example, holistic podiatrist Robert Kornfeld, DPM, previously told mindbodygreen, "For standing with little walking, a more supportive, less flexible sneaker like a walking shoe is best." Alternatively, he says, "For those who do a lot of walking on hard surfaces, shock absorption becomes equally important, and most running shoes are designed to ease the impact of the foot on the ground."

Below, find our top picks for every lifestyle and activity (and even the best shoes for recovery), plus details on how to save up to 40% off. But hurry! These deals end at midnight and take these unbeatable discounts with them.