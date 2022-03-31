What Are Cosmeceuticals In Supplements? The Secret To Achieving Your Skin Goals*

This one-of-a-kind supplement doesn’t just feature a single cosmeceutical ingredient—it features four science-backed actives that support skin from the inside out.* Each works together to address skin health from multiple angles.* Not to mention, each are formulated in evidence-based doses to actually deliver results.*

First up, there’s astaxanthin. Astaxanthin is a potent carotenoid that may help protect your skin from wrinkles and other signs of aging.* It does so because of its powerful antioxidant properties, which can even help skin deal with UV exposure (a major cause of wrinkles and dark spots).* For example, this study showed astaxanthin delay the impacts of UV exposure; additionally, in a 16-week clinical trial of AstaReal® (the cosmeceutical ingredient used in cellular beauty+) participants who supplemented with astaxanthin saw improvements in skin elasticity.* And another double-blind clinical, subjects reported significant improvement in moisture levels (especially around the eyes), overall improved elasticity, and appearance of tone.*

Bolstering the antioxidant properties, pomegranate whole fruit extract is one of the best sources of ellagic acid, a specific type of the antioxidant polyphenol. Clinical studies have shown that this targeted phytonutrient-rich botanical has the ability to enhance photoprotection in the skin, meaning your skin cells are better equipped to deal with UV rays and their subsequent effects.* For example, one randomized controlled trial found that the pomegranate extract increased skin's resilience against UVB rays, as well as changes to the skin microbiome.*

Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) is the last of the antioxidants, but certainly not least. It’s a fat-soluble compound that's found in all your cells, but sadly declines with age. The coenzyme has many important roles in the body: Your cells need it to produce energy, it protects cell membranes from lipid peroxidation, it neutralizes free radicals to buffer against oxidative stress, and even supports other antioxidants in the body, like vitamins C and E.* Likely due to these factors, research finds that CoQ10 supplements reduce wrinkles and lines while enhancing skin smoothness.*

But it’s not just the antioxidants that aid in moisture levels in the skin.* Phytoceramides help round out the formula by supporting the skin barrier.* Ceramides are polar lipids, key lipids that are naturally present in our skin cells and a vital part of our moisture layer.* In one study, participants with dry skin who took a phytoceramide-rich wheat extract oil for three months saw up to a 35% improvement in skin hydration.*

In another study of Ceramosides® (a specific brand of phytoceramides made in France that is used in this supplement) participants saw improved skin hydration after just 15 days.*

Ingredients, dosages, and research lingo aside, what does this mean in practice? These botanicals and bioactives are shown to promote skin hydration, elasticity, smoothness, barrier function, and wrinkle reduction.* Now that’s comprehensive cosmeceutical skin care.