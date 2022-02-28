Have You Seen This Confusing Term In Your Beauty Products? Here's What It Means

According to Michelle Henry, M.D., board-certified dermatologist and founder of Skin & Aesthetics Surgery of Manhattan, a cosmeceutical is an over-the-counter skincare ingredient that’s claimed to have high quality benefits. These purported benefits range across several areas of skin care and beauty, including anti-aging and UV protection, says Autumn Grant, licensed cosmetologist and founder of The Kind Poppy.

So, the term “cosmeceutical” is a combination of two words: “cosmetic” and “pharmaceutical.” It’s a cosmetic ingredient with pharmaceutical properties.

It’s worth noting that “cosmeceutical” has no legal definition. (More on that in a bit.) The term might be used to describe a product with active ingredients. Other times, it may be used to describe an active ingredient in a product (think: oral supplements or topical formulas, like serums). For the sake of simplicity, “cosmeceutical” in this article will be used to refer to active ingredients themselves.