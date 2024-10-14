Let's go back to our skin care parallel: Just as you can do face scrubs to exfoliate, you can also use skin-cell-sloughing serums and treatments. These are liquid-based and clean your hair through astringent or exfoliating actives, that may range from acids and enzymes to even certain essential oils, like this DIY blend. People enjoy these, as they tend to be more cosmetically appealing and don't take as much elbow grease (by which we mean, you're not doing any of the scrubbing yourself; simply apply the product, and it will start working on the skin.) However, there also tends to be less control over how potent these are, so a general rule of advice is to start slow and low, building until you find your sweet spot.