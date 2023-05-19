First things first: you'll want to work with a freshly cleansed deck. From there, give your deck a shuffle, lay the cards out in front of you, and ask a question, Nova says. Depending on how in-depth you want to go, you can pull a single card, or you can opt for a three-card reading, with a card to represent the past, present, and future. "There's also nine-card spreads, or the Celtic cross, which is also available in tarot, or even 21-cards," she says.