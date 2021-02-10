While they can be read similarly, tarot decks and regular card decks are pretty different. The tarot deck has 78 cards (as opposed to a standard deck's 52) and contains different suits from your hearts, diamonds, clubs, and spades. In addition to that, Nova adds, tarot cards "have more of a magical quality to them and really help you when you're doing psychic or intuitive readings."

She notes that playing cards are much more black and white. This can make them a good option for anyone just dipping their toes into divinatory readings and looking for more direct guidance. While tarot cards do have specific meanings, most tarot readers will lean on intuition more as they pick up the subtle energies of whomever they're reading for.

"The different tarot cards, I think, are much more in-depth," she adds. "They tell a deeper story, especially if you're doing a deeper reading."