So Many Wellness Brands Are HSA/FSA-Eligible — Shop These Before You Lose Your Money
PSA: You can use your HSA or FSA funds on so many unexpected wellness and beauty products. With savings of up to 30%, this is the smartest way to maximize your benefits and make 2025 your healthiest year yet.
Think recovery-enhancing products from Therabody and Hyperice, science-backed skin care tools from Solawave and Canopy, or a cult-favorite workout app to help you crush your New Year's fitness resolutions. You can even save on my beloved PEMF mat and other expert-loved HigherDose favorites.
But remember: FSA funds do not roll over year-to-year—so you need to use them before they expire! Scroll down to see our full list of the best products to buy with pre-tax dollars from your HSA or FSA.
How to use your HSA/FSA funds
The best HSA/FSA-eligible wellness brands:
BON CHARGE
My apartment is beginning to look like a HigherDose showroom—but I swear these products help me feel, look, and perform at my absolute best.
I love the sauna blanket for detoxification and relaxation, the PEMF mat for boosted recovery and improved sleep, and the red light hat to keep my hair looking thick and healthy.
Check out our HigherDose review for more of our favorites from the brand.
HigherDose
My apartment is beginning to look like a HigherDose showroom—but I swear these products help me feel, look, and perform at my absolute best.
I love the sauna blanket for detoxification and relaxation, the PEMF mat for boosted recovery and improved sleep, and the red light hat to keep my hair looking thick and healthy.
Check out our HigherDose review for more of our favorites from the brand.
Kineon
Our deputy commerce editor swears by the Kineon laser to alleviate knee and back pain. It uses targeted red light lasers to reduce inflammation, which eases pain and supports a faster recovery.
The best part? It's travel-friendly and works its magic in less than five minutes.
Read our review of the Kineon laser here.
Therabody
Yup, you can use HSA and FSA funds for skin care products, too. The TheraFace Mask is my absolutely favorite red light mask. When I use it regularly, my skin looks so much younger and healthier.
Of course, you could also opt for the brand's bestselling Theragun Mini or our editor's favorite compression boots for faster recovery between workouts.
Read our detailed reviews of the TheraFace Mask, TheraFace Pro, and the TheraFace Depuffing Wand.
Eight Sleep
I'm a sleep-tracking enthusiast, to say the least—and my Eight Sleep Pod 5 Cover has been a godsend. Not only does the device track my sleep patterns and provide detailed health reports each morning, but it actually regulates my body temperature throughout the night to help me achieve the best sleep possible.
This year, the brand launched the Pod 5 and Pod 5 Ultra. These new models have more advanced cooling power, adjustable elevation, contoured design, and silent operation.
Needless to say, an upgrade is on my wishlist, and if I had an HSA or FSA fund, I'd be buying the Pod 5 Ultra ASAP.
Hyperice
The Normatec Elite Compression Boots are a staple in my recovery routine as a marathon runner. I notice a significant improvement in how quickly my body bounces back between long runs when I use the boots, and I'd recommend them to anyone who works out regularly.
Plus, the Hyperice Venom 2 Back was one of my favorite discoveries of 2024. The heated massage wrap literally melts away the tension in my back—and it's also a godsend for relieving period cramps!
Read my reviews of the Normatec Elite boots and the Hyperice Venom 2 Back.
Spring Sleep
TBD
Canopy
Turns out, there are a ton of harsh chemicals and minerals lurking in most tap water, and the Canopy shower filters remove them. Filtering my shower water has completely changed the health of my hair and skin—and I'm not the only one who has noticed.
It only took a few weeks for friends to start asking me what had changed in my routine to make my skin so glowy or how my hair was suddenly growing so quickly.
The brand also makes my favorite bedside humidifier, which keeps my skin dewy and plump even during the dry winter months.
Read my review of the Canopy Filtered Showerhead and Bedside Humidifier 2.0.
Viome
Newsflash: Your gut health plays a crucial role in your overall health and well-being. Ergo, if your gut health isn’t optimized, the rest of your health won’t be either.
That's where Viome's Full Body Intelligence Test comes in. The in-depth test analyzes the trillions of tiny organisms (bacteria, viruses, fungi, etc.) living inside your gut microbiome. These tiny organisms influence everything from your digestion to your mood, and the test helps identify imbalances.
My favorite part? With your results, you'll receive a detailed report outlining actionable steps for how to improve your gut—so you can make 2025 your healthiest year yet.
Oura
The Oura Ring has taken the wellness world by storm in recent years—and I'd argue it's the best thing you can buy with your HSA or FSA funds.
Over the past two years, the Oura Ring has helped me significantly improve my sleep, optimize my workout routine, regulate my menstrual cycle, and even improve my heart health.
In fact, it's the first wearable that I've actually stuck with because it's so lightweight and comfortable (yup, even while you sleep!). The Oura Ring has been like a road map to better health, proving its worth time and time again.
Read my Oura Ring review for everything I love and a few things I'd change.
Solawave
I was shocked to find out you can actually use a health savings account to pay for these viral skin care tools—but, after all, the technology is backed by science
Red light therapy is shown to help boost collagen production and minimize the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots, and discoloration—among other benefits. Solawave's masks, wands, and tools promote fast results, with even better long term benefits.
Read my reviews of the Solawave Wand, the Wrinkle Retreat Red Light Mask, and the Eye Recovery Pro.
Hatch
So many people swear by the Hatch for improved sleep and more energy throughout the day—and this year I joined the fan club of 2,000+ reviewers.
This sleek device combines soothing light and sleep sounds to ease you into a restorative sleep, with sunrise alarms for gentle wakes and energized mornings.
Since plugging in my own Hatch Restore 3, I fall asleep faster and I stay asleep for longer.
Plunge
The sleek, expert-loved Plunge is HSA/FSA-elligible—and, if you have the space and money, it's one investment you will not regret making.
Athletes of all levels have used ice baths for decades as a muscle recovery1 tool post-workout, and the benefits of ice baths go well beyond muscle recovery alone (think improved energy, sleep, and mood, decreased stress, and even potential weight loss and skin improvements)
"Since getting the Plunge, I'm one year older, but after every ice bath in the Plunge I feel one day younger," mindbodygreen’s head of video, Andreas Von Scheele says. "I've experienced a noticeable improvement in recovery times post-exercise, an appreciable boost in daily energy and what feels like a significant enhancement in overall resilience."
The takeaway
Whether you've been pining after a red light mask all year or you're going to make 2025 the year you finally take a deeper dive into your gut health, there's something for everyone on this list.
Don't miss your chance to score these health and wellness products for less money—since HSA and FSA funds do not roll over into the following year, this could be use it or lose it!