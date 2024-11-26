Advertisement
PSA: Don't Miss This Rare Sale On My Secret Weapon For Stopping Back Pain In Its Tracks
Like most Americans, my workday is pretty sedentary. Even with my standing desk and walking pad, I spend my fair share of time sitting—and I have the lower back pain (and Oura notifications) to prove it.
This daily intrusion has led me to try a lot of lower back pain remedies. And let me say, the recommendations are endless when more than 619 million people globally1 struggle with the same issue as you.
And while some have worked better than others, the biggest game-changer for my sore muscles has been the Hyperice Venom 2 Back. The at-home device provides instant relief through a soothing heated massage—and right now, you can save $50 in the brand's Black Friday sale.
Don't have time to scroll? Here's what you need to know
- The Venom 2 Back wrap heats up within seconds, offering immediate relief from lower-back pain.
- There are 3 heat levels and 3 vibration patterns, creating 9 personalized options. The vibration modes have the same intensity but with different frequencies.
- The hands-free, adjustable design can be worn comfortably while working or going about your at-home routine.
- It's extremely easy to operate using the buttons on the device itself, or via the Hyperice app and Bluetooth connectivity.
- The device is designed for your back, but it can be turned around to direct the heat and vibration on your stomach for relief from cramps.
What's great about the Hyperice Venom 2 Back
It's easy to use
The Venom 2 arrived fully charged—and I was breathing a sigh of relief within minutes of unboxing the massager. Confession: I didn't even open the instruction manual on my first use.
To operate, you'll simply wrap the device around your back with the control panel situated in the front. Each panel has three buttons for power, heat, and vibration.
Those who prefer a smarter option can head to the Hyperice app to create a personalized treatment, which is transmitted to the massager via Bluetooth.
It's comfortable & nonintrusive
I'm a big fan of massage guns, but the Hyperice Venom 2 Back offers something those devices can't: a hands-free design. I love that I can wear it while I'm working or completing tasks around the house—and the slim design makes it even more convenient.
What's more, the Venom 2 is extremely comfortable. Adjustable Velcro straps make it easy to accommodate the wrap to different body sizes, and the device has an extra compression strap that helps press the heat against your back.
It heats up super fast
Heat is the standout feature of this back wrap—and I was shocked by how quickly I felt the warmth. Unlike a heating pad that takes minutes to warm up, the Venom 2 was hot within seconds of pressing the power button.
There's definitely a significant difference between the heat settings too. I started on the hottest setting, or 131 degrees Fahrenheit. Now I typically stick with the low or medium warmth (113 and 122 degrees Fahrenheit respectively).
The pain relief is unmatched
As mentioned, I do try to take frequent breaks from sitting throughout the day. But sometimes prolonged periods are unavoidable, and that's when I really start to feel the aches and pains in my lower back.
When compared to massage guns, midday stretches, PEMF mat sessions, and time on my acupressure mat, the Venom Back 2 offers the most instant relief—and that's saying a lot since I swear by all of the above.
There's something about the combination of heat, massage, and compression that stops my lower-back pain in its tracks—and I love that the large surface area offers relief across my entire lower back.
Tester tip
What I'd change about the Hyperice Venom 2 Back
Of course, no at-home device is without its qualms. In a perfect world, the Venom 2 Back would be a bit more portable. It's great for using around the house, but the device is too bulky for travel.
There is a solve for this, though! The brand also makes a portable version, the Venom Go. The Go is more of a spot treatment covering less surface area, but it's great for when I'm on the go.
Is the Hyperice Venom 2 Back worth it?
If you suffer from lower-back pain, the Venom 2 Back is a worthwhile investment (especially with the current promotion). The instant, soothing relief has significantly improved my work days, and I love knowing I have it as an option when my aches and pains start acting up.
The Venom 2 is also great for anyone who deals with intense period cramps that interfere with their day-to-day—and sheer convenience sets it apart from any other at-home recovery device I've tried.
If you don't deal with any of the above, I wouldn't recommend the Venom 2 Back. And if you're looking for a more portable option, I suggest opting for the Venom Go.
The takeaway
I'm a bit of an at-home recovery junkie—but I don't add new devices to my routine lightly. The Hyperice Venom 2 Back offers unmatched relief from aches and pains in my lower back—and it does so without interfering at all with my day-to-day. Try it for yourself and save $50 during the brand's Black Friday sale.
Looking for more ways to relieve back pain? Check out these tips from an occupational therapist.
