The Skin-Smoothing Mask That Sold Out In 48 Hours Is 35% Off Right Now
It's hard to believe one device can improve the appearance of wrinkles, support collagen production, reduce acne severity, and fight inflammation—but that's the beauty of LED light therapy masks. These at-home tools deliver serious results in just 10 minutes per day (trust me, I've tested my fair share of them).
Right now, one of my personal favorite masks, the Solawave Wrinkle Retreat Light Therapy Mask, is on (an extremely rare!) sale for 35% off with code FALL25. The best part? This sale is sitewide, meaning you can try any Solawave products for 35% less (yes, including the brand's viral red light therapy wand).
What's great about the Solawave mask
It's even better than my favorite Solawave products
I've been a Solawave girlie for nearly two years now, and the brand's signature red light wand is one of my holy grail beauty products for a glowing complexion—but the wand has two drawbacks. The small light doesn't cover a lot of skin at once, and it only utilizes red light therapy.
The original Solawave mask addressed my surface area concern, with red and blue light emitted from 66 LED bulbs. But the mask was missing an unsung hero: infrared light.
This new and improved mask combines red (630nm) and near-infrared light (830nm), which have been shown to1 increase the expression of collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid in the skin to promote a more even, plump, and youthful complexion.
It's easy to use
The mask is essentially hands-free. It has an attached handheld remote, but once you secure the mask on your face and click the power button, you're all set to go about your routine.
Once the 10-minute treatment is complete, the mask automatically turns off.
It's comfortable
The silicone material is soft and flexible, with a Velcro strap that contours to your head for the perfect fit.
It's portable and lightweight
I'm not the best at sticking with a skin care routine, especially when I travel. If a device isn't portable, it's not coming with me on any vacations (and I'll probably forget to start using it again).
Thankfully, the Solawave mask is lightweight and easy to toss in any luggage or tote bag. It even comes with a soft carrying case!
It's FDA-cleared
I've interviewed a lot of dermatologists for their perspective on LED light devices, and there's one question they always have: "Is it FDA-cleared?"
Solawave's Wrinkle Retreat Light Therapy Face Mask is medical grade and FDA-cleared, providing even more confidence in its efficacy and safety.
The technology works
Like I said, I'm often a skeptic when it comes to skin care brands that make big claims—but LED light therapy really does work.
One study found that participants who used red light therapy on their face twice a week for 30 total sessions experienced improved skin complexion2, skin tone, skin smoothness, and collagen density.
When testing red light face masks, I notice my skin immediately appears brighter and glowier, but it's the long-term perks that keep me coming back. With continued (and consistent!) use, I've experienced each of those aforementioned benefits—and my fine lines have smoothed significantly.
The takeaway
Ever since introducing red and infrared light therapy into my routine, my skin feels (and looks!) like it's aging backward. And if these science-backed benefits aren't enough, take it from the thousands of skin care fanatics who flock to Solawave for every new product launch.
The new Wrinkle Retreat Light Therapy Face Mask is already almost out of stock again—so don't miss your chance to get it for 35% off.
