Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

This Is The Best Way For You To Wind Down, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
November 28, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by julief514 / Stocksy
November 28, 2024

Everyone knows getting a good night's sleep starts with winding down before bed. And depending on your zodiac sign, you might be better suited for some slow yoga, journaling, or even meditation.

Here's the best nighttime routine for your zodiac sign so you can get a good night's sleep every night.

Aries: A gentle workout

Of all the zodiac signs, Aries, you tend to have the most energy. And in fact, winding down might be hard for you if you haven't expelled enough energy during the day. So, consider doing a gentle workout after dinner to encourage restful sleep. Nothing too strenuous—which can actually get you to wound up before bed—but think a moderate jog, a 20-minute pilates workout, or some basic calisthenics.

Taurus: An outdoor walk

As a lover of nature and the Earth's natural beauty, Taurus, what better way for you to wind down than taking a quiet walk outside after dinner? The rhythmic motion of your footsteps, paired with the fresh air and the sounds of the evening, are enough to lull anyone to sleep—but given your grounded and practical nature, outdoor walks just make sense for you.

Gemini: Diffusing essential oils

You're easily affected by your environment, Gemini, so when it comes to winding down, your home should be winding down, too. In case you didn't know, your sign is associated with the lungs of the body, so consider diffusing some calming essential oils. As you get ready for bed, take nice deep breaths of the soothing scents and notice the effects they have on your often-wired body and mind.

Cancer: Make some tea

Sweet and sentimental Cancer, there's something ritualistic to making a cup of tea that your sign can really appreciate. Water is your element, of course, plus mindfully sipping your tea gives you a chance to sit and reflect on your day (and even think ahead to tomorrow). Think calming herbal teas like chamomile, valerian, ashwagandha, and lavender.

Leo: Practice meditation

You're nothing if not a lover, Leo, and after a long day, what better way to unwind than to connect back with all the love in your heart? Then, with a loving kindness meditation, you can send all that love back into the world before you go to sleep. Your sign rules the heart, after all, plus it's a great way to start quieting your mind before bed.

Virgo: Do some journaling

As a sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication and information, you've got a lot going on in your head, Virgo. So, before bed, why not get all those thoughts out on paper with some journaling? Bonus points if you write down your to-do list for tomorrow, which has been shown in research to help people fall asleep faster. (Plus, that level of organization is all too on-brand for you.)

Libra: Get off your devices

You're easily one of the most social signs, Libra, and that means you might need an extra reminder to get off those devices before bed. We promise those texts, emails, and endless TikToks will still be there in the morning, and you'll get better sleep as a result. Opt for something without a screen instead, like spending more time on your self care, or reading a book.

Scorpio: Take a bath

As a sultry and mysterious water sign, Scorpio, you know the power a good bubble bath can hold. The warm water helps soothe your tired muscles, and Epsom salts infused with calming essential oils can encourage your body and mind to rest after a long day. Spend as long as you like, washing away the day's worries, so you can get into bed already feeling rejuvenated.

Sagittarius: Read a book

This probably isn't news to you, Sagittarius, but your expansive and open mind is always on the hunt for new knowledge and wisdom—even before bed! That said, one of the best ways for you to wind the day down is to get in bed early with your latest book. Just be sure to give yourself enough time to read as much as you want if the book is a real page-turner. You don't want to stay up too late!

Capricorn: Do some yoga

No one works harder than you, Capricorn, but we all need to get our rest. For you, a gentle yoga flow before bed can help you get out of your head and into your body. Your sign is associated with bones and joints, as well, so a regular yoga practice can help keep your body flexible and limber, especially if you tend to get stiff at night.

Aquarius: Make art

As an especially eclectic and avant-garde sign, Aquarius, you're known for your creative endeavors. You're also a social and humanitarian sign, so after a long day of dealing with people, the evening is your chance to spend time with your creative hobbies. Whether that's painting, poetry, or any other artistic medium, it's a great way for you to relax before bed.

Pisces: Give yourself a massage

You're a sweet and giving sign, Pisces, often putting everyone else's needs before your own. So when the day is done, treat yourself to some self care with an indulgent massage. You can make it even more calming by using soothing essential oils in the mix, and since your sign rules the feet, you might like to spend extra time there after they've carried you around all day.

The takeaway

Our bedtime routine is one of the few parts of the day we can spend time alone reconnecting with ourselves. Often, it's what makes or breaks a good night sleep, so tailor yours to your zodiac sign and see how your evenings (and sleep!) improve.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

8 Ways To Reconnect With Hope When You're Struggling To Find It
Personal Growth

8 Ways To Reconnect With Hope When You're Struggling To Find It

Tanya Carroll Richardson

This Zodiac Sign Is Most Likely To Burn The Turkey This Thanksgiving
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Most Likely To Burn The Turkey This Thanksgiving

Sarah Regan

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Should Bring For Thanksgiving This Year
Spirituality

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Should Bring For Thanksgiving This Year

Sarah Regan

This Week's Horoscope Brings A Sagittarius New Moon — And Mercury Retrograde
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Brings A Sagittarius New Moon — And Mercury Retrograde

The AstroTwins

This Zodiac Sign Hosts The Ultimate Thanksgiving—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Hosts The Ultimate Thanksgiving—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Show Up Late To Thanksgiving
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Show Up Late To Thanksgiving

Sarah Regan

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Upcoming New Moon
Spirituality

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Upcoming New Moon

Sarah Regan

The 6 Best Investments According To People Who Know What They're Talking About
Personal Growth

The 6 Best Investments According To People Who Know What They're Talking About

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Here's What To Know For This Month's New Moon In Sagittarius
Spirituality

Here's What To Know For This Month's New Moon In Sagittarius

Sarah Regan

8 Ways To Reconnect With Hope When You're Struggling To Find It
Personal Growth

8 Ways To Reconnect With Hope When You're Struggling To Find It

Tanya Carroll Richardson

This Zodiac Sign Is Most Likely To Burn The Turkey This Thanksgiving
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Most Likely To Burn The Turkey This Thanksgiving

Sarah Regan

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Should Bring For Thanksgiving This Year
Spirituality

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Should Bring For Thanksgiving This Year

Sarah Regan

This Week's Horoscope Brings A Sagittarius New Moon — And Mercury Retrograde
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Brings A Sagittarius New Moon — And Mercury Retrograde

The AstroTwins

This Zodiac Sign Hosts The Ultimate Thanksgiving—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Hosts The Ultimate Thanksgiving—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Show Up Late To Thanksgiving
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Show Up Late To Thanksgiving

Sarah Regan

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Upcoming New Moon
Spirituality

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Upcoming New Moon

Sarah Regan

The 6 Best Investments According To People Who Know What They're Talking About
Personal Growth

The 6 Best Investments According To People Who Know What They're Talking About

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Here's What To Know For This Month's New Moon In Sagittarius
Spirituality

Here's What To Know For This Month's New Moon In Sagittarius

Sarah Regan

8 Ways To Reconnect With Hope When You're Struggling To Find It
Personal Growth

8 Ways To Reconnect With Hope When You're Struggling To Find It

Tanya Carroll Richardson

This Zodiac Sign Is Most Likely To Burn The Turkey This Thanksgiving
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Most Likely To Burn The Turkey This Thanksgiving

Sarah Regan

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Should Bring For Thanksgiving This Year
Spirituality

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Should Bring For Thanksgiving This Year

Sarah Regan

This Week's Horoscope Brings A Sagittarius New Moon — And Mercury Retrograde
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Brings A Sagittarius New Moon — And Mercury Retrograde

The AstroTwins

This Zodiac Sign Hosts The Ultimate Thanksgiving—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Hosts The Ultimate Thanksgiving—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Show Up Late To Thanksgiving
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Show Up Late To Thanksgiving

Sarah Regan

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Upcoming New Moon
Spirituality

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Upcoming New Moon

Sarah Regan

The 6 Best Investments According To People Who Know What They're Talking About
Personal Growth

The 6 Best Investments According To People Who Know What They're Talking About

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Here's What To Know For This Month's New Moon In Sagittarius
Spirituality

Here's What To Know For This Month's New Moon In Sagittarius

Sarah Regan

The 5 Most Common Relationship Dreams & What They Really Mean
Spirituality

The 5 Most Common Relationship Dreams & What They Really Mean

Sarah Regan

8 Ways To Reconnect With Hope When You're Struggling To Find It
Personal Growth

8 Ways To Reconnect With Hope When You're Struggling To Find It

Tanya Carroll Richardson

This Zodiac Sign Is Most Likely To Burn The Turkey This Thanksgiving
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Most Likely To Burn The Turkey This Thanksgiving

Sarah Regan

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Should Bring For Thanksgiving This Year
Spirituality

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Should Bring For Thanksgiving This Year

Sarah Regan

This Week's Horoscope Brings A Sagittarius New Moon — And Mercury Retrograde
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Brings A Sagittarius New Moon — And Mercury Retrograde

The AstroTwins

This Zodiac Sign Hosts The Ultimate Thanksgiving—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Hosts The Ultimate Thanksgiving—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Show Up Late To Thanksgiving
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Show Up Late To Thanksgiving

Sarah Regan

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Upcoming New Moon
Spirituality

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Upcoming New Moon

Sarah Regan

The 6 Best Investments According To People Who Know What They're Talking About
Personal Growth

The 6 Best Investments According To People Who Know What They're Talking About

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Here's What To Know For This Month's New Moon In Sagittarius
Spirituality

Here's What To Know For This Month's New Moon In Sagittarius

Sarah Regan

The 5 Most Common Relationship Dreams & What They Really Mean
Spirituality

The 5 Most Common Relationship Dreams & What They Really Mean

Sarah Regan

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.