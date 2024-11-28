Advertisement
This Is The Best Way For You To Wind Down, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Everyone knows getting a good night's sleep starts with winding down before bed. And depending on your zodiac sign, you might be better suited for some slow yoga, journaling, or even meditation.
Here's the best nighttime routine for your zodiac sign so you can get a good night's sleep every night.
Aries: A gentle workout
Of all the zodiac signs, Aries, you tend to have the most energy. And in fact, winding down might be hard for you if you haven't expelled enough energy during the day. So, consider doing a gentle workout after dinner to encourage restful sleep. Nothing too strenuous—which can actually get you to wound up before bed—but think a moderate jog, a 20-minute pilates workout, or some basic calisthenics.
Taurus: An outdoor walk
As a lover of nature and the Earth's natural beauty, Taurus, what better way for you to wind down than taking a quiet walk outside after dinner? The rhythmic motion of your footsteps, paired with the fresh air and the sounds of the evening, are enough to lull anyone to sleep—but given your grounded and practical nature, outdoor walks just make sense for you.
Gemini: Diffusing essential oils
You're easily affected by your environment, Gemini, so when it comes to winding down, your home should be winding down, too. In case you didn't know, your sign is associated with the lungs of the body, so consider diffusing some calming essential oils. As you get ready for bed, take nice deep breaths of the soothing scents and notice the effects they have on your often-wired body and mind.
Cancer: Make some tea
Sweet and sentimental Cancer, there's something ritualistic to making a cup of tea that your sign can really appreciate. Water is your element, of course, plus mindfully sipping your tea gives you a chance to sit and reflect on your day (and even think ahead to tomorrow). Think calming herbal teas like chamomile, valerian, ashwagandha, and lavender.
Leo: Practice meditation
You're nothing if not a lover, Leo, and after a long day, what better way to unwind than to connect back with all the love in your heart? Then, with a loving kindness meditation, you can send all that love back into the world before you go to sleep. Your sign rules the heart, after all, plus it's a great way to start quieting your mind before bed.
Virgo: Do some journaling
As a sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication and information, you've got a lot going on in your head, Virgo. So, before bed, why not get all those thoughts out on paper with some journaling? Bonus points if you write down your to-do list for tomorrow, which has been shown in research to help people fall asleep faster. (Plus, that level of organization is all too on-brand for you.)
Libra: Get off your devices
You're easily one of the most social signs, Libra, and that means you might need an extra reminder to get off those devices before bed. We promise those texts, emails, and endless TikToks will still be there in the morning, and you'll get better sleep as a result. Opt for something without a screen instead, like spending more time on your self care, or reading a book.
Scorpio: Take a bath
As a sultry and mysterious water sign, Scorpio, you know the power a good bubble bath can hold. The warm water helps soothe your tired muscles, and Epsom salts infused with calming essential oils can encourage your body and mind to rest after a long day. Spend as long as you like, washing away the day's worries, so you can get into bed already feeling rejuvenated.
Sagittarius: Read a book
This probably isn't news to you, Sagittarius, but your expansive and open mind is always on the hunt for new knowledge and wisdom—even before bed! That said, one of the best ways for you to wind the day down is to get in bed early with your latest book. Just be sure to give yourself enough time to read as much as you want if the book is a real page-turner. You don't want to stay up too late!
Capricorn: Do some yoga
No one works harder than you, Capricorn, but we all need to get our rest. For you, a gentle yoga flow before bed can help you get out of your head and into your body. Your sign is associated with bones and joints, as well, so a regular yoga practice can help keep your body flexible and limber, especially if you tend to get stiff at night.
Aquarius: Make art
As an especially eclectic and avant-garde sign, Aquarius, you're known for your creative endeavors. You're also a social and humanitarian sign, so after a long day of dealing with people, the evening is your chance to spend time with your creative hobbies. Whether that's painting, poetry, or any other artistic medium, it's a great way for you to relax before bed.
Pisces: Give yourself a massage
You're a sweet and giving sign, Pisces, often putting everyone else's needs before your own. So when the day is done, treat yourself to some self care with an indulgent massage. You can make it even more calming by using soothing essential oils in the mix, and since your sign rules the feet, you might like to spend extra time there after they've carried you around all day.
The takeaway
Our bedtime routine is one of the few parts of the day we can spend time alone reconnecting with ourselves. Often, it's what makes or breaks a good night sleep, so tailor yours to your zodiac sign and see how your evenings (and sleep!) improve.
