The eyes are a particularly irritation-prone area of skin, as the skin is so thin. "Eyelids are a common location for contact dermatitis because the skin in this area is delicate,” board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D. told us about dry skin around the eyes. Tower28 is a brand adored by those with sensitive skin (myself included), and their new concealer is no exception. The formula is hypoallergenic and is infused with soothing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid to hydrate, centella asiatica leaf extract to ease inflammation, and lysine to repair the skin barrier.

Ingredient highlights:

-Hyaluronic acid

-Centella asiatica leaf extract (often called Cica)

-Lysine