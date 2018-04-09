Benefits Of Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus tea is thought to be excellent for immune support, as it is extremely high in ascorbic acid, more commonly known as vitamin C. Vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin that is responsible for keeping the immune system healthy and strong by assisting in the production of white blood cells. White blood cells have a serious job in the body and are responsible for fighting the pathogens and infections that sneak in. In addition, vitamin C promotes healthy skin and tissues and keeps the nervous system working.

Drinking hibiscus tea could also be helpful for patients suffering from anemia. Hibiscus tea is surprisingly high in iron. An 8-fluid-ounce serving (1 cup) delivers a whopping 20 milligrams of iron—an important mineral that keeps the immune system balanced and helps the body to maintain red blood cells (the carriers of oxygen around the body). The vitamin C naturally found within the hibiscus works to complement the iron, increasing its absorption. With the heaping amount of iron also comes small amounts of minerals like potassium, magnesium, and zinc.

A study done in Taiwan on mice found that drinking hibiscus tea can slow the growth of cancer cells. Per this study, the researchers believed that the anthocyanins found in the hibiscus tea were responsible for slowing the growth of specific cancer cells. Specifically, this study looked at the HL-60 cells and found that hibiscus tea could cause cancer cell apoptosis, which means death of the cells. Although further investigations are needed, especially with human subjects, hibiscus tea could be developed as a chemopreventive agent in the future.

Hibiscus may also be a powerful and natural antimicrobial agent in fighting against food-borne illnesses. One study conducted in 2011 investigated the antimicrobial activity of Hibiscus sabdariffa on Escherichia coli (better known as E. coli). The findings indicate that hibiscus was effective at all levels in inhibiting E. coli—therefore making it a promising antimicrobial agent that could be considered for inhibiting other types of food-borne illness.

Hibiscus has also been shown to work as an antifungal agent. A study conducted in 2014 found that Hibiscus sabdariffa extract inhibits the formation of Candida albicans. Candida albicans is a type of yeast normally found in small numbers on the skin, or in the mouth, gut, or vaginal flora in about 15 to 60 percent of the population. It is considered a low-grade pathogen, but when there is candida overgrowth, it becomes a health concern. And there are limited therapeutic options available to treat candida overgrowth, which raises more concerns for those affected and for us as a global health community. It is essential to research and develop methods of prevention. Therefore, promoting the application of natural plant-derived antimicrobials, like hibiscus, may be a good option for long-term prevention of these types of infections.