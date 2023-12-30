Advertisement
Our Two Favorite Products To Help Calm A Racing Mind Before Bed
Sometimes you simply can't fall asleep—no matter how cozy your bed might be. Catching top-notch ZZZs requires you to be both physically and mentally relaxed, a combination best achieved by taking mindbodygreen’s sleep support+ before a session with the HigherDose PEMF mat.
These two editor-approved products are the optimal pairing to help you sleep sounder. Here's why we can't get enough of these two science-backed sleep aids (and our favorite way to use them together to create your ultimate nighttime routine).
Take sleep support+ one to two hours before bed
If you feel tense and restless before bed, then you want to reach for a magnesium-containing supplement like sleep support+. The unique, non-hormonal sleep aid packs three powerhouse nutrients in each serving: magnesium bisglycinate, PharmaGABA®, and jujube.*
Magnesium bisglycinate is a gentle and bioavailable form of the mineral that can help induce muscle relaxation and ease stress to help people fall asleep faster.* Research also shows that magnesium can also help you stay asleep longer by alleviating stress of the nervous system.*
PharmaGABA® works in conjunction with magnesium to help calm an overactive mind and enhance sleep quality.* And jujube (an ancient fruit) adds soothing qualities that help you fall asleep more efficiently.*
Plus, sleep support+ ingredients are not linked with any unwanted side effects, such as grogginess—unlike hormonal ingredients like melatonin.* And reviewers swear it has helped them get better sleep in a week or less.*
For the best results, take sleep support one or two hours before bed; it’s a great way to kick off your bedtime routine.
Wash your face & complete your nightly skincare one hour before bed
Not only will your complexion thank you for this, but it’s a great physical cue to get your body in the rhythm of winding down around the same time every night—which is important to sleep quality.
To turn up the relaxation even more, transform your bathroom into a mini spa by lighting some candles, practicing your gua sha game, or indulging in a red light LED facial (which can also help you sleep1).
Insider Tip
Lay on your HigherDose PEMF 30 minutes before bed
After finishing up your skincare, it's time to put your jammies on (if you haven’t done so already), dim the lights in the room, and lay on your HigherDose PEMF mat.
You may recognize HigherDose from its viral infrared sauna blanket—which lives up to the hype—but the PEMF mat deserves the same spotlight.
Similar in size to a yoga mat, the design marries infrared heat with pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) technology that sends electromagnetic waves through your body to “recharge” your cells. This duo works with your body’s natural recovery processes to support joint and muscle health2, sleep3, and energy4.
When you set up the mat, you'll have the choice of four PEMF settings. Each one is meant to induce a relaxed state, but Level 1 (3hz Delta Brain Wave) is the best option to promote restful sleep.
When paired with infrared heat—which is warm enough to soothe the body without causing you to sweat—the waves become the perfect relaxation tool. Just ask our commerce editor Carleigh Ferrante.
Ferrante purchased the mat more than a year ago (at full price) and watched as it transformed her sleep. Every time Ferrante uses the mat for 30 minutes before bed, she sees major improvement in her deep sleep and heart rate variability.
And that $1,300 price tag? Ferrante thinks it's worth every penny—joining the ranks of New York Times bestselling author Gabby Bernstein and lifestyle blogger Lauren Bosstik.
Luckily, you won't have to pay that much; mindbodygreen readers can use code MBG20 to save 20% on the PEMF mat (or any HigherDose product).
Get into bed
By now you should be feeling completely zen. So turn off the lights, switch the fan on, close your blackout shades, and put on your eye mask before slipping under the covers and drifting off. Even if sleep hasn’t come easy to you before, it should be well within your reach after this routine.
The takeaway
If there’s one thing experts agree on when it comes to sleeping, it’s the need for a bedtime routine—and this one features two potent science-backed products that can help quiet racing thoughts and relax into a deep long slumber.*
And both products are currently 20% off. Just use code MBG20 to save 20% on the HigherDose’s PEMF mat when checking out, and new customers can use code HIGHERDOSE20 for sleep support+ (or other mindbodygreen supplements).
