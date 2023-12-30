Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Our Two Favorite Products To Help Calm A Racing Mind Before Bed

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Author:
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
December 30, 2023
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
bedroom
Image by Edwin Tan / Istock
December 30, 2023
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Sometimes you simply can't fall asleep—no matter how cozy your bed might be. Catching top-notch ZZZs requires you to be both physically and mentally relaxed, a combination best achieved by taking mindbodygreen’s sleep support+ before a session with the HigherDose PEMF mat.

These two editor-approved products are the optimal pairing to help you sleep sounder. Here's why we can't get enough of these two science-backed sleep aids (and our favorite way to use them together to create your ultimate nighttime routine).

1.

Take sleep support+ one to two hours before bed

If you feel tense and restless before bed, then you want to reach for a magnesium-containing supplement like sleep support+. The unique, non-hormonal sleep aid packs three powerhouse nutrients in each serving: magnesium bisglycinate, PharmaGABA®, and jujube.* 

Magnesium bisglycinate is a gentle and bioavailable form of the mineral that can help induce muscle relaxation and ease stress to help people fall asleep faster.* Research also shows that magnesium can also help you stay asleep longer by alleviating stress of the nervous system.* 

PharmaGABA® works in conjunction with magnesium to help calm an overactive mind and enhance sleep quality.* And jujube (an ancient fruit) adds soothing qualities that help you fall asleep more efficiently.* 

Plus, sleep support+ ingredients are not linked with any unwanted side effects, such as grogginess—unlike hormonal ingredients like melatonin.* And reviewers swear it has helped them get better sleep in a week or less.*

For the best results, take sleep support one or two hours before bed; it’s a great way to kick off your bedtime routine.

2.

Wash your face & complete your nightly skincare one hour before bed

Not only will your complexion thank you for this, but it’s a great physical cue to get your body in the rhythm of winding down around the same time every night—which is important to sleep quality.

To turn up the relaxation even more, transform your bathroom into a mini spa by lighting some candles, practicing your gua sha game, or indulging in a red light LED facial (which can also help you sleep1). 

Insider Tip

Plug in your PEMF mat before starting your skincare so it can warm up for 15 minutes.
3.

Lay on your HigherDose PEMF 30 minutes before bed

After finishing up your skincare, it's time to put your jammies on (if you haven’t done so already), dim the lights in the room, and lay on your HigherDose PEMF mat

You may recognize HigherDose from its viral infrared sauna blanket—which lives up to the hype—but the PEMF mat deserves the same spotlight.

Similar in size to a yoga mat, the design marries infrared heat with pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) technology that sends electromagnetic waves through your body to “recharge” your cells. This duo works with your body’s natural recovery processes to support joint and muscle health2, sleep3, and energy4.

HigherDose PEMF Mat

$1,295
Use code MBG20 to save 20%.
HigherDose PEMF Mat black friday sale

When you set up the mat, you'll have the choice of four PEMF settings. Each one is meant to induce a relaxed state, but Level 1 (3hz Delta Brain Wave) is the best option to promote restful sleep.

When paired with infrared heat—which is warm enough to soothe the body without causing you to sweat—the waves become the perfect relaxation tool. Just ask our commerce editor Carleigh Ferrante.

Ferrante purchased the mat more than a year ago (at full price) and watched as it transformed her sleep. Every time Ferrante uses the mat for 30 minutes before bed, she sees major improvement in her deep sleep and heart rate variability.

And that $1,300 price tag? Ferrante thinks it's worth every penny—joining the ranks of New York Times bestselling author Gabby Bernstein and lifestyle blogger Lauren Bosstik.

Luckily, you won't have to pay that much; mindbodygreen readers can use code MBG20 to save 20% on the PEMF mat (or any HigherDose product).

4.

Get into bed

By now you should be feeling completely zen. So turn off the lights, switch the fan on, close your blackout shades, and put on your eye mask before slipping under the covers and drifting off. Even if sleep hasn’t come easy to you before, it should be well within your reach after this routine. 

The takeaway

If there’s one thing experts agree on when it comes to sleeping, it’s the need for a bedtime routine—and this one features two potent science-backed products that can help quiet racing thoughts and relax into a deep long slumber.* 

And both products are currently 20% off. Just use code MBG20 to save 20% on the HigherDose’s PEMF mat when checking out, and new customers can use code HIGHERDOSE20 for sleep support+ (or other mindbodygreen supplements).  

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

After 50 Years Of Sleep Research, There Was One Key Finding — Here's What To Know
Integrative Health

After 50 Years Of Sleep Research, There Was One Key Finding — Here's What To Know

Sarah Regan

6 Anti-Inflammatory Drinks Can Help With Period Cramps & What To Avoid
Women's Health

6 Anti-Inflammatory Drinks Can Help With Period Cramps & What To Avoid

Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.

This Is One Of The Best Things You Can To Do Keep Your Memory Sharp With Age
Integrative Health

This Is One Of The Best Things You Can To Do Keep Your Memory Sharp With Age

Sarah Regan

I'm A Complete Mess If I Don't Sleep — This Supplement Gives Me My Deepest Rest*
Integrative Health

I'm A Complete Mess If I Don't Sleep — This Supplement Gives Me My Deepest Rest*

Federica Muggenburg, NHC, AADP

Struggle With Yeast Infections? Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This
Women's Health

Struggle With Yeast Infections? Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This

Sarah Regan

If Your Gut Health Is Lacking, You May Be Low On This Overlooked Vitamin
Integrative Health

If Your Gut Health Is Lacking, You May Be Low On This Overlooked Vitamin

Josey Murray

How A Neuropsychologist Overcame Years Of Sleep Issues Naturally
Integrative Health

How A Neuropsychologist Overcame Years Of Sleep Issues Naturally

Kendal Maxwell, Ph.D.

Hey Women Under 50 — Deficiency Of These 2 Nutrients Screws With Your Sleep
Integrative Health

Hey Women Under 50 — Deficiency Of These 2 Nutrients Screws With Your Sleep

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The #1 Way To Quiet Anxiety For Good, From A Nutritional Psychiatrist
Integrative Health

The #1 Way To Quiet Anxiety For Good, From A Nutritional Psychiatrist

Uma Naidoo, M.D.

After 50 Years Of Sleep Research, There Was One Key Finding — Here's What To Know
Integrative Health

After 50 Years Of Sleep Research, There Was One Key Finding — Here's What To Know

Sarah Regan

6 Anti-Inflammatory Drinks Can Help With Period Cramps & What To Avoid
Women's Health

6 Anti-Inflammatory Drinks Can Help With Period Cramps & What To Avoid

Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.

This Is One Of The Best Things You Can To Do Keep Your Memory Sharp With Age
Integrative Health

This Is One Of The Best Things You Can To Do Keep Your Memory Sharp With Age

Sarah Regan

I'm A Complete Mess If I Don't Sleep — This Supplement Gives Me My Deepest Rest*
Integrative Health

I'm A Complete Mess If I Don't Sleep — This Supplement Gives Me My Deepest Rest*

Federica Muggenburg, NHC, AADP

Struggle With Yeast Infections? Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This
Women's Health

Struggle With Yeast Infections? Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This

Sarah Regan

If Your Gut Health Is Lacking, You May Be Low On This Overlooked Vitamin
Integrative Health

If Your Gut Health Is Lacking, You May Be Low On This Overlooked Vitamin

Josey Murray

How A Neuropsychologist Overcame Years Of Sleep Issues Naturally
Integrative Health

How A Neuropsychologist Overcame Years Of Sleep Issues Naturally

Kendal Maxwell, Ph.D.

Hey Women Under 50 — Deficiency Of These 2 Nutrients Screws With Your Sleep
Integrative Health

Hey Women Under 50 — Deficiency Of These 2 Nutrients Screws With Your Sleep

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The #1 Way To Quiet Anxiety For Good, From A Nutritional Psychiatrist
Integrative Health

The #1 Way To Quiet Anxiety For Good, From A Nutritional Psychiatrist

Uma Naidoo, M.D.

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.