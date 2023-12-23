The Reviews Are In & Customers Say This Supplement Improves Sleep In One Week Or Less*

"I was very skeptical. But also desperate to find something that worked. I don't like to take prescription sleep meds and had tried many natural sleep aids. I was already taking magnesium so I wasn't very optimistic that this would help. Wow was I pleasantly surprised. First time I took it I slept through the night for the first time in as long as I can remember. I sometimes still wake up but it's no longer for hours of staring at the ceiling. I now fall back to sleep quickly."*