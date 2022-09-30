I'm A Behavioral Sleep Doctor & These Are 4 Things I'd Never Do Before Bed

Avoiding coffee before bed might sound like a no-brainer, but remember, it isn't the only thing with caffeine! Chocolate, certain teas, and even kombucha have significant caffeine levels, and caffeine has an astoundingly long half-life (meaning it takes a while to completely leave your system), so ditch it early in the afternoon.

In the case of alcohol, research shows it can inhibit quality sleep, which is why Harris recommends avoiding consuming it "ideally within in 2-3 hours, but definitely not within an hour."