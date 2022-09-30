 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Integrative Health
I'm A Behavioral Sleep Doctor & These Are 4 Things I'd Never Do Before Bed

I'm A Behavioral Sleep Doctor & These Are 4 Things I'd Never Do Before Bed

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
I'm A Behavioral Sleep Doctor & These Are 4 Things I'd Never Do Before Bed

Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
September 30, 2022 — 9:01 AM

We've all heard tips for getting to bed faster: dimming the lights, turning the temperature down, maybe even taking a sleep supplement, etc. But along with incorporating good sleep hygiene habits, we also have to get rid of the bad ones—which is why we asked sleep specialist Shelby Harris Psyd, DBSM— the director of Sleep Health at Sleepopolis and author of Women's Guide to Overcoming Insomnia for her absolute no-no's when it comes to bedtime. Here's what she had to say.

1. Stare at a screen.

Harris says you definitely don't want to be staying at screens within half an hour of when you'd like to go to bed. Not only can the blue light from your phone, TV, or laptop be stimulating to your eyes and detrimental to your melatonin levels, but let's be honest—anything you're watching on the news or seeing on your Instagram feed is probably not going to help you get to sleep.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Do a hard workout.

Another thing Harris never does before bed is strenuously work out. Activities like gentle stretching or walking are fine, but if you work out too intensely, you may find yourself energized and wired before bed. (Not everyone will experience this, but Harris falls in the camp that does.)

As Nishi Bhopal, M.D., a psychiatrist specializing in sleep medicine, previously explained to mbg, your core body temperature also rises when you work out, which can cause issues falling asleep. So if you do want to get a good workout in, do it at least a few hours before bed.

3. Consume caffeine or alcohol.

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(383)
sleep support+

Avoiding coffee before bed might sound like a no-brainer, but remember, it isn't the only thing with caffeine! Chocolate, certain teas, and even kombucha have significant caffeine levels, and caffeine has an astoundingly long half-life (meaning it takes a while to completely leave your system), so ditch it early in the afternoon.

In the case of alcohol, research shows it can inhibit quality sleep, which is why Harris recommends avoiding consuming it "ideally within in 2-3 hours, but definitely not within an hour."

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4. Skip skincare.

And finally, the last thing Harris tells mbg she never does before bed is skip out on her nightly skincare routine. Not only is this a good idea for your complexion, but having a consistent nightly routine is a great way to get your body into the rhythm of winding down around the same time every night (which is oh-so-key for sleep quality).

The takeaway.

No amount of good sleep etiquette can make up for bad sleep hygiene habits. So if you've been trying to improve your sleep quality but you're still drinking wine before bed or working out late at night, you might want to make some adjustments.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
sleep support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(383)
sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(383)
sleep support+
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Health Coaches Are Rising In Demand — Here's What They Can & Can't Help With

Merrell Readman
Health Coaches Are Rising In Demand — Here's What They Can & Can't Help With
Integrative Health

I Study Centenarians & This Is The "Miracle Diet" For Longevity

Jason Wachob
I Study Centenarians & This Is The "Miracle Diet" For Longevity
Love

Is Your Partner Bothering You More Than Usual? A New Study Might Explain Why

Sarah Regan
Is Your Partner Bothering You More Than Usual? A New Study Might Explain Why
Beauty

We're Beauty Editors: These Are The Best (& We Mean Best) Products For Soft Skin

Jamie Schneider
We're Beauty Editors: These Are The Best (& We Mean Best) Products For Soft Skin
Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Makes For A Rom-Com Romance If They Get Past Their Differences

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Makes For A Rom-Com Romance If They Get Past Their Differences
Beauty

I'm An Allergist & Immunologist: These Habits Are Secretly Irritating Your Skin

Jamie Schneider
I'm An Allergist & Immunologist: These Habits Are Secretly Irritating Your Skin
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

“Camouflaged” Skin Care Is The New Frontier For Sensitive & Aging Skin

Jamie Schneider
“Camouflaged” Skin Care Is The New Frontier For Sensitive & Aging Skin
Beauty

Shrooms In Skin Care? Here's What Derms Have To Say About This Buzzy Ingredient

Hannah Frye
Shrooms In Skin Care? Here's What Derms Have To Say About This Buzzy Ingredient
Beauty

This Centuries-Old Topical Oil Is An Elixir For Inflamed, Itchy Skin

Hannah Frye
This Centuries-Old Topical Oil Is An Elixir For Inflamed, Itchy Skin
Motivation

These Running Shoes Are So Comfortable, I've Worn Them For 3 Marathons

Carleigh Ferrante
These Running Shoes Are So Comfortable, I've Worn Them For 3 Marathons
Routines

I'm A Yoga Teacher & This Is The Yoga Mat I've Sworn By For Years

Sarah Regan
I'm A Yoga Teacher & This Is The Yoga Mat I've Sworn By For Years
Beauty

My Holy Grail Product For Fuller Brows & Lashes Is 20% Off Right Now

Hannah Frye
My Holy Grail Product For Fuller Brows & Lashes Is 20% Off Right Now
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/what-a-sleep-doctor-never-does-before-bed
sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
sleep support+

Your article and new folder have been saved!