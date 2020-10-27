Recently I saw a friend I hadn’t seen since, well, last year. This was an unfortunate side effect of COVID-19 and quarantine, since we’re all seeing fewer people and with less regularity. While it was certainly not on the top of the list to chat about, she promptly brought up how long my hair was.

She’s not wrong: My hair—through a combination of the tips below, as well as just fewer trips to the salon—is the longest it's ever been. For a visual: when I wear it down, it reaches the small of my back. I am normally one to default to long hair, as I think it works with my wavy-curly hair type and usually requires less day-to-day styling. But in the past year, I have quite literally reached new lengths.

But that’s not all: It’s also shockingly healthy. Usually when I attempt to add inches, I don’t reach my end goal because the ends are tattered and dry. So when I make it back to the salon, my hairdresser is there with shears at the ready.

So what’s different about my hair growth right now? I’ve narrowed it down to three points.