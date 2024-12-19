Skip to Content
Integrative Health

The Colors You Shouldn't Paint Your Bedroom If You Want To Sleep Soundly

Sarah Regan
December 19, 2024
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Daniel Kim Photography / Stocksy
December 19, 2024

When it comes to our sleeping environments, the details count—from the make of our mattress to the material of our sheets to, yes, the color of our walls.

If you want to get quality rest each night, not all paint colors are created equal. Here's what a feng shui expert wants you to know about: which shades are conducive to sleep and which ones really aren't.

Colors to avoid in the bedroom

Have you ever noticed certain colors make you feel more energized or amped up? This holds true in our bedrooms as well, and those are exactly the colors you want to avoid. As feng shui expert Anjie Cho tells mbg, bright colors are a big feng shui no-no for bedroom walls.

Specifically, she adds, you'll want to avoid bright, fiery reds and oranges, vibrant greens, neon or bright blues, and neon or bright yellows. "They are too activating—primary color hues are too intense for [sleeping]," she explains.

Colors to consider for the bedroom

So, as you might have guessed, optimal colors for sleep in your bedroom would be more neutral tones that help you to feel calm and peaceful. "Softer hues and pale and earthy neutrals are more soothing for sleep," Cho says. Think creamy beiges, sage greens, and lavender.

Other tips to keep in mind

Along with having a bedroom with soothing colors, here are some other tips to keep in mind to create the best sleeping environment for you:

1.

Apply other feng shui principles

Along with painting your walls a calming color, consider incorporating some other feng shui techniques in your bedroom, such as positioning your bed so you can see the door (aka "commanding position"), and leaving a clear space underneath it for optimal energy flow.

Check out our full guide to bedroom feng shui for more tips!

2.

Consider a sleep supplement

It never hurts to give yourself a hand when it comes to getting good sleep, and a supplement like mindbodygreen's sleep support+ may help you fall asleep faster and get deep, enhanced quality rest.* The blend of magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA® helps light sleepers achieve the sleep of their dreams but gentle enough to be taken nightly.* Keep it on your nightstand for a little extra support, or check out any of the other 18 sleep supplements that made mbg's top list of the year.*

3.

Keep your bedroom cool

If you're someone who likes to crank up the heat, you might want to consider turning down the thermostat before bed. As holistic psychiatrist and sleep expert Ellen Vora, M.D., previously explained to mbg, the optimal temperature for sleep is around 65 degrees Fahrenheit.

4.

Have a solid winddown routine

And last but not least, quality sleep often begins with your nighttime routine. Along with going to bed (and waking up) at the same time each day, weave some relaxing activities into your wind-down rituals, like gentle yoga, reading, or a hot shower or bath.

The takeaway

The bedroom isn't the place for super bright, energizing colors. If you've noticed your sleep is suffering and your walls are bright blue, it might be time for a new paint job. Armed with neutral walls, in addition to good sleep hygiene, you'll set yourself up for a sound snooze in no time.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

5 Ways To Stay Mindful Throughout The Day
5 Ways To Stay Mindful Throughout The Day

The 3 Best (& Unexpected!) Tips To Make Eating Healthier Easier & More Delicious
The 3 Best (& Unexpected!) Tips To Make Eating Healthier Easier & More Delicious

This Ingredient Is The Best-Kept Secret For Brain Health—Here’s How To Get It*
This Ingredient Is The Best-Kept Secret For Brain Health—Here’s How To Get It*

Your Guide To Leveling Up Your Longevity: 5 Daily Habits To Practice
Your Guide To Leveling Up Your Longevity: 5 Daily Habits To Practice

Want A Healthy Inflammatory Response? Take This Supplement
Want A Healthy Inflammatory Response? Take This Supplement

3 Dementia-Preventing Habits You Probably Don't Know About
3 Dementia-Preventing Habits You Probably Don't Know About

I'm An Award-Winning PhD — Here's Why You Shouldn't Diet On The Weekends
I'm An Award-Winning PhD — Here's Why You Shouldn't Diet On The Weekends

A Therapist Breaks Down 8 Common Responses To Loss
A Therapist Breaks Down 8 Common Responses To Loss

Why Audiologists Want You To Change The Way You Use Headphones
Why Audiologists Want You To Change The Way You Use Headphones

