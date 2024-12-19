Advertisement
The Colors You Shouldn't Paint Your Bedroom If You Want To Sleep Soundly
When it comes to our sleeping environments, the details count—from the make of our mattress to the material of our sheets to, yes, the color of our walls.
If you want to get quality rest each night, not all paint colors are created equal. Here's what a feng shui expert wants you to know about: which shades are conducive to sleep and which ones really aren't.
Colors to avoid in the bedroom
Have you ever noticed certain colors make you feel more energized or amped up? This holds true in our bedrooms as well, and those are exactly the colors you want to avoid. As feng shui expert Anjie Cho tells mbg, bright colors are a big feng shui no-no for bedroom walls.
Specifically, she adds, you'll want to avoid bright, fiery reds and oranges, vibrant greens, neon or bright blues, and neon or bright yellows. "They are too activating—primary color hues are too intense for [sleeping]," she explains.
Colors to consider for the bedroom
So, as you might have guessed, optimal colors for sleep in your bedroom would be more neutral tones that help you to feel calm and peaceful. "Softer hues and pale and earthy neutrals are more soothing for sleep," Cho says. Think creamy beiges, sage greens, and lavender.
Other tips to keep in mind
Along with having a bedroom with soothing colors, here are some other tips to keep in mind to create the best sleeping environment for you:
Apply other feng shui principles
Along with painting your walls a calming color, consider incorporating some other feng shui techniques in your bedroom, such as positioning your bed so you can see the door (aka "commanding position"), and leaving a clear space underneath it for optimal energy flow.
Check out our full guide to bedroom feng shui for more tips!
Consider a sleep supplement
It never hurts to give yourself a hand when it comes to getting good sleep, and a supplement like mindbodygreen's sleep support+ may help you fall asleep faster and get deep, enhanced quality rest.* The blend of magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA® helps light sleepers achieve the sleep of their dreams but gentle enough to be taken nightly.* Keep it on your nightstand for a little extra support, or check out any of the other 18 sleep supplements that made mbg's top list of the year.*
Keep your bedroom cool
If you're someone who likes to crank up the heat, you might want to consider turning down the thermostat before bed. As holistic psychiatrist and sleep expert Ellen Vora, M.D., previously explained to mbg, the optimal temperature for sleep is around 65 degrees Fahrenheit.
Have a solid winddown routine
And last but not least, quality sleep often begins with your nighttime routine. Along with going to bed (and waking up) at the same time each day, weave some relaxing activities into your wind-down rituals, like gentle yoga, reading, or a hot shower or bath.
The takeaway
The bedroom isn't the place for super bright, energizing colors. If you've noticed your sleep is suffering and your walls are bright blue, it might be time for a new paint job. Armed with neutral walls, in addition to good sleep hygiene, you'll set yourself up for a sound snooze in no time.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel