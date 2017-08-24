The gut is also important for another reason: It regulates which particles pass through the intestinal lining into the rest of your body. Healthy digestive tracts are designed with small gates that allow digested foods to pass while keeping out larger food particles and other antigens (foreign particles that cause immune reactions). However, many of the patients that I see with arthritis or autoimmune conditions don’t have a healthy gut. Instead, they have a condition we call leaky gut. In leaky gut, the gates in the intestinal lining become damaged, allowing large food particles and unwanted substances to enter the rest of the body. Once inside, they are treated as foreign invaders and cause immune reactions that trigger inflammation and pain.

When leaky gut develops, you can become unwittingly sensitized to foods. For example, you'll eat a piece of cheese or soy, and particles will slip through the intestinal barrier and set off an immune reaction. Continuing to eat these foods can lead to chronic inflammation and pain because the immune system will continue to see these particles as invaders. Suddenly, you are in constant pain and can’t figure out why.

With its roles in training your immune system and acting as a gatekeeper to the rest of your body, the gut is arguably the center of your health. For those with arthritis and other autoimmune conditions whose symptoms are exacerbated or created by poor gut health, healing the gut can reverse their conditions. For everyone else, healing the gut makes developing an autoimmune condition, food sensitivity, and inflammation less likely.