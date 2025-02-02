There's potential with this matchup to be full of introspection and healing—but only if they can get the ball rolling first. Scorpio takes their sweet time getting to know somebody. Meanwhile, Aquarius is probably the most aloof sign in the zodiac. Put them together and it can be unclear who's going to make the first move. As Quinn adds, "I wouldn't put Aquarius with any water sign romantically because Aquarius is just so detached emotionally, and they're very independent when it comes to their lives."