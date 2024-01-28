Advertisement
Everything To Know About Aquarius & Virgo Compatibility In Love, Friendship & More
When it comes to astrological compatibility, some zodiac pairings are more similar, while others couldn't be more different. As far as Aquarius and Virgo go, they tend to fall into the second camp—but that doesn't mean they can't have a good relationship.
Here's what to know if you're curious about this astrological matchup.
Aquarius & Virgo compatibility
In order to understand the dynamic between these two signs, let's take a closer look at what both are all about.
Aquarius’ are innovative thinkers, humanitarians, and very compassionate people. Their empathy lies within them being a water bearer, knowing how to hold emotions for others. They’re also a fixed sign, steadfast in their convictions, and associated with the 11th house, which deals with humanity and the global community.
And as an air sign ruled by wave-maker Uranus, they’re inclined to higher consciousness and technological innovation, always at the forefront of change.
Virgo’s, meanwhile, are a mutable sign, which is why they’re the most adaptable of the earth signs, using practicality to ground them. They are symbolized by the maiden, ruled by Mercury, and associated with the 6th house, making them proficient communicators, keen on self-care, and very into their routines.
They’re also detail oriented and meticulous, so you could call them perfectionists. As an earth sign, Virgo's are long-term oriented when it comes to their relationships and goals. They like to take care of themselves and others with the utmost intention.
Put these two together as friends or colleagues, and they’ll find their attributes are complementary when it comes to solving problems and sharing goals. Aquarius will come with the big grandiose ideas, for instance, and Virgo will create a detailed pathway to make it happen.
As lovers, however, it could be a bit more challenging, as neither of them are inclined to their emotions. Virgo’s are looking for long-term love practicality, while Aquarius’ are independent—dare we say commitment-phobes. However, Virgo’s are a mutable and adaptable earth sign, so with enough determination, a Virgo might just be able to get the water bearer to commit—on their terms, of course.
Summary:
Aquarius & Virgo in a friendship
Aquarius and Virgo can make great friends and colleagues, as they will enjoy solving problems together and can communicate effectively when working on a shared goal.
Within friendship, their needs both favor logical thinking and processing, which will foster a mutual understanding when sharing information. They also both care for others, as Aquarius is the Humanitarian of the zodiac, and Virgo’s tenacity and hard work comes from their focus on giving and serving others.
Together, they’ll find a shared sense of purpose within world issues and their local community, creating a sense of camaraderie.
Aquarius & Virgo romantic compatibility
Aquarius' move to the beat of their own drum. They're fiercely independent and don’t like to be told what to do. Virgo’s, meanwhile, set the rules and follow them diligently, which only holds up if their counterpart has invested in the same game plan.
These two signs also both have a tendency to intellectualize and judge their emotions, making vulnerability and emotional intimacy difficult for the pair.
If the Virgo can lean into Aquarius' openness and non-judgemental free-spirit, they could really enjoy the freedom of releasing themselves from their own expectations. If this happens, then the connection and chemistry could be electric, as the Aquarius will dare to try new things, and the Virgo might realize in their drive to serve, they actually opened up their own desires.
For instance, if a Virgo was looking to shift their perspective or try something new for their growth, an Aquarius could entice them. Virgo’s do have a curiosity when it comes to sexual exploration, so Aquarius' may catch a Virgo’s eye for a fun time—but maybe not for a long time.
All that to say, they may not make the greatest long-term partners (though it isn't possible), but in the short-term, they could have a lot of fun and learn from each other.
Ways they match up
Aquarius and Virgo are both highly intellectual and gifted signs of the zodiac. Aquarius’ are innovative thinkers and love to solve problems, while Virgo’s are very motivated and detail oriented, making them a great partner to Aquarius when on a shared mission.
Virgo’s are ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, and Aquarius’ are sociable air signs, making their communication styles intellectual and compatible.
Given that Aquarius is a fixed air sign, that can actually give off a similar quality as earth signs in terms of being self-assured and stabilizing. Virgo’s are mutable, while allows an air of flexibility that mimics the air signs' ability to flow easily.
Where conflict may arise
Aquarius’ play by their own rules and are very independent thinkers. This could drive a Virgo mad, as they are very opinionated and can be perfectionists to the extreme. This could cause the Aquarius to be indifferent or even hostile to Virgo’s demands, and Virgo would likely become frustrated and lose interest.
At the end of the day, even though Virgo is a mutable earth sign, they are strong in their ideals and long-term goals. And if the Aquarius in question isn't willing to change, that would be too disconcerting to a Virgo’s security as time goes on.
FAQs:
Are Virgo and Aquarius a good match?
Virgo’s and Aquarius’ make great friends and colleagues, but in a relationship, these two might find it difficult to meet each other's long term needs. Virgo’s are long-term oriented earth signs, and Aquarius are independent and flighty air signs.
Why am I attracted to an Aquarius as a Virgo?
A Virgo would likely be attracted to an Aquarius if they are looking to step outside of the rigid structure they've built for themselves.
Who is Aquarius’ soulmate?
Aquarius' soulmate is thought to be their opposite sign, Leo, though they would also pair well with the other air signs (Gemini, Libra, or another Aquarius), or the other fire signs, Aries and Sagittarius.
Who should an Aquarius marry?
An Aquarius would do well marrying their astrological opposite, Leo, or a Gemini who thrives on intellectual stimulation and curiosity.
The takeaway
Virgo and Aquarius can form a great duo when it comes to solving world issues, as the Aquarius will bring the ideas and Virgo’s will make the action plan, both with a drive to serve humanity. They are both intellectually driven and have similar communication styles, but that doesn't always mean romantic compatibility.
But of course, astrological compatibility comes down to way more than just your sun signs, so it's always helpful to analyze both individual's full birth charts to get the full picture of the relationship dynamics.
