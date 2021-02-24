5 African Superfoods & Their Unmatched Benefits, From A Nutrition Specialist

Number two would be baobab. Oh it’s so cool, they call it the tree of life and these trees can take up to 15 to 20 years to bear fruit. There are baobab trees that have been on this earth for thousands of years, so you’re basically getting ancient nutrition.

The fruit is football-shaped and when you crack it open, it has an interesting consistency which can be ground into a powder. It contains about 50% prebiotic fiber, which is really important for maintaining the proper balance of good gut flora. It also has vitamin C, potassium, and minerals.

Baobab has a tart taste, so I usually mix it into my fruit smoothies, or an acaí or dragon fruit smoothie bowl. I would never put it in a cacao smoothie or anything that doesn’t complement the tart flavor. It’s also great mixed into orange juice for added vitamin C.