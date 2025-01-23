Resting when we're not feeling well goes beyond giving our minds and bodies a break. The process actually helps us to recover from a cold. "In order to clear a rhinovirus from our system, we need boatloads of sleep to support our immune system," integrative immunologist Heather Moday, M.D., says. "One of the reasons is that excess cortisol secretion (our big stress hormone) weakens our immunity and makes it hard to heal."