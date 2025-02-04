As board-certified dermatologist Anar Mikailov, M.D., explained in this podcast episode: "Fundamentally, there are biological processes that lead to skin, muscle, joint, and bone aging. In terms of bone, most people have heard of the term osteoporosis. Well, for skin there's a new term called dermatoporosis1 that's basically the same concept, which is chronic cutaneous insufficiency or fragility," he explains. "About 40% of individuals in their 60s and over will have some manifestation of this, and these manifestations can be both visual and functional."