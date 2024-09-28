Advertisement
With every stage of life, folks should embrace new ways of caring for themselves. The body changes with time, and routines should be adjusted accordingly. This is true of the whole body but especially true of skin care.
The skin—being an outward-facing organ that's exposed to a tremendous amount of external and internal stressors—deals with a lot over the course of a lifetime.
While it's true that it's a resilient organ that has profound rejuvenation properties, dealing with decades of stressors still comes with residual effects.
That's why folks in their 60s should give their skin a little extra care. Your skin has done a lot of work to protect and care for you over the years—here's how to care for it in return.
What happens to the skin post 60?
Skin health post 60 is often characterized as being more thin, dry, fragile, and sensitive. This is because the skin atrophies with time, due to structural changes in the dermis. As the dermis thins out, the skin isn't as able to combat irritants, stay hydrated, and appear vibrant.
As board-certified dermatologist Anar Mikailov, M.D., explained in this podcast episode: "Fundamentally, there are biological processes that lead to skin, muscle, joint, and bone aging. In terms of bone, most people have heard of the term osteoporosis. Well, for skin there's a new term called dermatoporosis1 that's basically the same concept, which is chronic cutaneous insufficiency or fragility," he explains. "About 40% of individuals in their 60s and over will have some manifestation of this, and these manifestations can be both visual and functional."
The good news is that there are meaningful ways to address this atrophy—and help restore skin strength in the process.
Editor's note: If you're curious, those structural changes are a dramatic loss of the natural collagen, elastin, hyaluronic acid, and ceramide levels in the skin. After menopause, women experience significant declines in the production of these molecules, lipids, and proteins.
Address collagen loss
Skin atrophy comes as the result of a thinning dermal layer, which is the layer of the skin made up of collagen and elastin. So one of the best ways to support thinning skin is to address its root cause: collagen loss.
Collagen declines due to a variety of reasons, such as UV exposure, free radical damage, inflammatory diet, restrictive diets (especially insufficient protein), stress, lack of sleep, hormonal shifts, and irritating topical products.
This decline starts at some point during our 20s and then continues at a rate of about 1% per year thereafter2.
This loss picks up during menopause. During menopause women experience a significant drop in collagen production: Research indicates a 30% drop in collagen3 over the course of about a five-year period. This loss levels out to a 2% drop thereafter.
So supporting your collagen layer and collagen production is essential to avoid further loss and thinning.
Here are some of the most effective ways to boost collagen production:
- Retinol & retinol alternatives: Retinol has been shown to upregulate collagen production in the skin. But it can be hard to tolerate, especially for those with more mature, sensitive skin.
- Vitamin C serums: Not only is vitamin C a collagen-protecting antioxidant, but it plays a critical role in collagen synthesis. Here are our 12 derm-backed vitamin C serums.
- Collagen supplements: Collagen supplements contain hydrolyzed collagen peptides that are able to be absorbed by the body. Once absorbed, they then travel to your skin's fibroblasts, or the part of the cell that actually creates more collagen and elastin. These peptides support and encourage healthy fibroblasts4, to naturally enhance natural collagen production—ideally helping your skin offset some of the loss that comes with time.
- Red light & infrared technology: LED tools work through a process called photobiomodulation. Essentially, specific wavelengths can influence cell behavior by interacting with various receptors in the body. Red light and infrared light can help enhance collagen production and reduce inflammation. Shop our favorite LED masks here.
Switch to a more hydrating, nonirritating cream
Thinning skin doesn't come with just aesthetic changes but behavioral ones as well: Thinner skin is more fragile and sensitive.
This makes complete sense: One of the organ's roles is to act as a barrier and buffer against external irritants. Thick buffers are typically more protective and better able to shield against stressors than thinner, more permeable ones.
Since the skin is less able to keep irritants out, it is more prone to, well, irritation.
Research has even shown that folks perceive their skin as more sensitive with age5, becoming increasingly so with each decade.
If you find yourself in that camp, you may need to switch up your skin care routine. Opt for a thicker, more hydrating barrier cream.
Look for ingredients naturally found in the skin barrier, such as fatty acids, cholesterol, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and amino acids, which will help fortify the moisture barrier. Barrier creams have even been shown to reduce the risk of not only skin inflammation but internal inflammation as well.
You should also avoid common irritants, such as fragrances, essential oils, parabens, phthalates, and petroleum products.
Get your beauty sleep
Sleep is an important part of skin health, no matter your age. Sleep influences the skin's appearance immediately and in the long term. With just one bad night's rest, you can see the effects, from dullness and dark under-eye circles to increased flushing and puffiness.
Over time, chronic sleep issues can lead to collagen loss, sagging, and fine lines. In fact, research shows that getting three fewer hours of sleep a night results in four times as many wrinkles, compared to getting a full night's sleep.
Unfortunately, many folks report having worse sleep quality as they get older. Research notes that there are significant changes in sleep architecture6, such as advanced sleep timing (i.e., earlier bedtime and earlier rising), longer sleep onset (i.e., takes longer to snooze), shorter sleep duration, and increased sleep fragmentation.
And with poor sleep quality, skin quality is sure to take a hit. To help address this, we recommend creating a healthy sleep environment, practicing good sleep hygiene, sticking to a calming nighttime skin care routine (read more about that below), and utilizing a science-backed sleep aid.
Bonus: Opt for professional intervention
While skin care and lifestyle routines are the basis for all skin health, admittedly, they don't have as dramatic results as professional interventions might.
When you're looking for something to really move the needle, it might be time to visit a dermatologist or esthetician for pro-grade treatments.
And no, that doesn't mean you have to jump straight to surgery. There are several non- or less-invasive treatments to consider for those who might have an aversion to the scalpel, such as PRP/PRF, lasers, ultrasound therapies like Sofwave, and more.
Talk to your practitioner about what might be right for you.
The takeaway
For those 60+, the skin needs a more specific approach to care—one that prioritizes collagen production, skin barrier integrity, and lifestyle interventions such as sleep.
And when those don't move the needle enough, you may want to talk to your dermatologist about these noninvasive collagen-boosting treatments.
