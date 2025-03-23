Skip to Content
Beauty

3 Easy Weekly Habits That Will Tighten + Brighten Your Skin ASAP

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
March 23, 2025
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Woman applying post shower skin care
Image by Ani Dimi / Stocksy
March 23, 2025

Not every healthy habit has to be a daily habit. When you add too many tiny goals to your to-do list, it can become overwhelming and end up discouraging you from actually sticking with it. The answer: Sprinkle in weekly habits instead. 

Spreading out new habits works for many different avenues of health, including your skin care goals. To follow, three quick and easy weekly rituals to start your new routine off strong, so you can enhance your skin on your own schedule: 

1.

Make a turmeric face mask

If you're looking to brighten your complexion on a budget, a DIY turmeric face mask is one A+ option that can be used just once a week. Turmeric in skin care is nothing new, as it's been used in Ayurvedic medicine for thousands of years1

However, modern science is also fully on board, as there's plenty of research touting the spice as an impressive anti-inflammatory2 ingredient. One of the easiest (and most affordable) ways to use it is by whipping up a face mask from home—and you only need ⅛ to ¼ teaspoon per mask.

We've covered in-depth turmeric face mask recipes before, but here are a few combinations to test out depending on your immediate skin goals: 

  • For soothing: Aloe vera and turmeric
  • For extra hydration: Honey and turmeric
  • For exfoliation: Apple cider vinegar, yogurt, and turmeric 

And if you prefer to get your turmeric fix by consuming it, check out our favorite turmeric supplements here.

Slowly sip on a skin-loving beverage

OK, fine, this is more of a daily habit, but trust us—it's fairly low lift! The goal is to combine any beverage you already love with ingredients that feed the skin from within. The easiest way to hack the process is by keeping collagen supplements on hand. 

Other than collagen, look for ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, biotin, vitamin E, or ceramides. Not sure where to start? We've compiled a list of some of the best skin supplements here to help you out. Below, a few beverages you may want to mix them into: 

 

3.

Massage your face

Last but not least: Give yourself 10 to 15 minutes once a week (at least) to massage your face. This one checks multiple boxes—it's great for tightening your skin naturally, it encourages relaxation and presence, and you'll get a few minutes to just focus on yourself. 

Consider pairing your face massage ritual with relaxing music or nature sounds, your favorite podcast, an evening bath, etc.—whatever works for you. 

You can opt for a hands-only face massage, or call upon tools like gua sha and face rollers to help you out. Just remember to apply a face oil or hydrating serum beforehand for an easier glide. 

For a step-by-step facial massage routine, check out our full guide.

The takeaway

If you don't have room in your daily schedule for more healthy habits, consider sprinkling in weekly rituals instead for brighter and tighter skin. Who knows? Over time, they might even become daily staples, as giving yourself grace takes the pressure off of a rigid routine. And if you're looking for more tips on keeping your skin taut, take a look at this guide

Get inspired to elevate your journey with the world's top experts on living well and the Toyota Crown Family.
Paid Content | Toyota

Get inspired to elevate your journey with the world’s top experts on living well and the Toyota Crown Family.

Braelyn Wood

One Unexpected Way To Reduce Inflammation & Heal Your Skin
Beauty

One Unexpected Way To Reduce Inflammation & Heal Your Skin

Hannah Frye

Do You Have A Damaged Skin Barrier? This Is What Derms Want You To Do
Beauty

Do You Have A Damaged Skin Barrier? This Is What Derms Want You To Do

Hannah Frye

7 Expert-Approved Ways To Get Tighter, Firmer Skin & More Collagen
Beauty

7 Expert-Approved Ways To Get Tighter, Firmer Skin & More Collagen

Hannah Frye

