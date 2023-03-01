If you’re looking to brighten your complexion on a budget, a DIY turmeric face mask is one A+ option that can be used just once a week. Turmeric in skin care is nothing new, as it’s been used in Ayurvedic medicine for thousands of years1 .

However, modern science is also fully on board, as there's plenty of research touting the spice as an impressive anti-inflammatory2 ingredient. One of the easiest (and most affordable) ways to use it is by whipping up a face mask from home—and you only need ⅛ to ¼ teaspoon per mask.

We’ve covered in-depth turmeric face mask recipes before, but here are a few combinations to test out depending on your immediate skin goals: