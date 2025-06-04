If you want healthy hair and supercharged hair growth, then you'll want to start at the scalp. A dry scalp is extremely common and has countless causes and even more DIY-friendly remedies. The best base ingredients include aloe vera, yogurt, coconut oil, and even eggs. However, make sure you're dealing with dry scalp, not dandruff—here's how to tell. Plus, how to do a scalp detox should you want a full refresh.