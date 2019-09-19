6 Science-Backed Health Benefits Of Drinking Lemon Water

Sure, lemon water is delicious, but can you overdo it? If you find yourself sipping on lemon water all day, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Don't rely on only lemon water to stay hydrated; the citric acid found in lemons can wear away the enamel on your teeth. As with most things, moderation is key.

Diluting lemon juice with water helps to lower these effects. That being said, don't overdo it by putting large amounts of lemon juice in your water or drinking multiple glasses of lemon water throughout the day.

To help minimize the potential negative dental effects of lemon, drink a glass of plain water after drinking lemon water to help flush out the citric acid.

Because the citric acid softens tooth enamel, it's also a good idea to wait at least 30 minutes after drinking lemon water before brushing your teeth. This allows the calcium in your saliva to remineralize your teeth, which hardens the tooth enamel. Another option is to simply brush your teeth before enjoying your morning glass of lemon water.

Another thing to watch out for: Citrus fruits, including lemons, can be a heartburn trigger. So if you have issues with heartburn or GERD, lemon water may not be for you.

One more thing to watch out for: dirty peels. While enjoying lemon water at home can be a healthy ritual, proceed with caution when adding a slice of lemon to your water if you're dining out. Studies have shown that those seemingly innocent slices of lemon or lime can be crawling with bacteria. Whether or not those wedges are sanitary often depends on how restaurant and bar employees handle them. If you notice employees wearing plastic gloves or using tongs to pick up fruit slices, the odds of contamination are much lower.