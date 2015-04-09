Methylation: Why It Matters For Your Immunity, Inflammation & More

If you have a shortage of methyl groups, or your methylation cycle is interrupted, any or all of these processes can become compromised, and you could get sick. Research has clearly linked impaired methylation with autoimmune conditions.

Methylation and glutathione. Improving methylation is important for everyone, but it's especially important if you have an autoimmune condition. One of the reasons is the role of methylation in the production and recycling of glutathione, the body's master antioxidant and master "splinter" remover. Glutathione directly neutralizes free radicals, reduces inflammation and assists in the role of other antioxidants like vitamin C, E and lipoic acid.

Glutathione contains sulfur groups, which are sticky compounds that adhere to toxins and heavy metals and carry them out of the body. This is a good thing and you want lots of it! I haven't met anyone (including me) with any type of autoimmune condition that has adequate methylation and levels of glutathione.

In a perfect world, your body makes its own glutathione from the amino acids cysteine, glycine and glutamine, then recycles it via methylation using methyl donors like vitamin B12, folate, betaine and other nutrients. Under normal conditions, your body makes and recycles enough glutathione to handle all the toxins that you're exposed to. However, if you have a high toxic body burden, or a part of the methylation cycle is disrupted, you can get very sick.

How To Improve Methylation

Below are a few all-natural tips to improve your methylation pathways:

1. Eat healing greens.

Eating dark leafy green veggies daily provides you with natural folate (a methyl donor), necessary for proper methylation. Make sure to get a minimum of two cups of these healing foods daily.

2. Get B vitamins and folate.

B vitamins are methyl donors, especially folate, B6, B12 and riboflavin. Sources of B vitamins include fish, eggs, dark leafy greens, asparagus, almonds, sunflower seeds and walnuts.

3. Support methylation with supplements.

Make sure you get adequate amounts of magnesium and zinc, which support methylation.

4. Take probiotics.

Remember, the good bugs help produce and absorb B vitamins and folate.

5. Reduce stress, booze, smoking and toxins.

These toxic "splinters" burden your liver and use up methyl groups.

How To Boost Your Glutathione

In addition to making sure your methylation is operating at full capacity, you can increase your glutathione levels with the following strategies:

1. Eat healing proteins.

Eating foods that are high in the glutathione precursors — cysteine, glycine and glutamate — will boost your glutathione. Sources of these important amino acids include organic omega-3 enriched eggs, safe fish and organic lean meats.

2. Eat sulfurous foods.

Sulfur is a key component of glutathione, so eating enough sulfur-containing foods is vital. Sources include garlic, onions and cruciferous vegetables like kale, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, watercress and bok choy.

3. Take protein powder.

Undenatured whey protein powder boosts glutathione levels by converting cysteine into glutathione. If you're allergic to whey (which comes from dairy), try a hypoallergenic rice protein powder. Take one or two scoops of protein powder per day in water, juice or smoothie.

4. Take selenium.

Selenium plays an important role in the production of glutathione. Take 200 to 400 mcg per day.

5. Optimize your antioxidants.

Vitamins C, D and E all encourage higher glutathione levels.

6. Move your body.

Besides reducing stress and depression, exercise also boosts your glutathione levels and improves detoxification.

7. Get enough sleep.

Studies show that lack of sleep can deplete glutathione. Make sure you get between seven and 10 hours of sleep nightly.

8. Take herbs to support glutathione.

Studies show that milk thistle can boost glutathione levels. Take 100 to 300 mg daily.

9. Spice it up.

Curcumin raises glutathione levels in the liver — one more good reason to use this anti-inflammatory spice! Or, you can take a curcumin supplement.

Avoiding toxins, lowering your stress, healing your GI and consuming foods and supplements that support methylation and glutathione can enhance your body's ability to naturally detoxify and heal. Many times, just following guidelines like these can offer some relief from your autoimmune condition and keep you healthy and vibrant for life.

But, when doing everything "right" is still not enough to improve your autoimmune symptoms, it makes sense to consult a qualified practitioner who can order functional testing and guide you through the healing process.