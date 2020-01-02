It's not just another wellness buzzword; according to well-established research, using Manuka honey topically can have a multitude of skin-healing benefits. "Manuka honey does have anti-inflammatory properties so can potentially reduce redness," Shah says. Its calming and healing properties likely stem from Manuka honey’s antimicrobial and antioxidant nature, plus its ability to help regulate the skin's immune system and promote tissue repair, according to one study. Another body of research found that a mixture of kanuka honey (a similar type of honey from the same family of trees) and glycerin was an effective topical treatment for rosacea.

Research aside, honey of all types has been used for centuries by different cultures around the globe to treat wounds, burns, and rashes and promote overall skin healing. It's also a naturally hydrating ingredient, with the ability to pull and retain moisture. To use Manuka honey topically, look for it as an ingredient in face masks, cleansers, creams, and lotions, or whip up your own Manuka honey face mask.