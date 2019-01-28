542 Items Tagged

PAID CONTENT FOR Solaray® Mycrobiome®

5 Probiotic Benefits That Have Nothing To Do With Digestion

Here are five interesting ways your probiotic can be helping you.

#supplements #partner #skin care #mental health #weight loss
January 28 2019
Functional Food
So, You Went Vegan. Here's Why You're Not Losing Weight

Nine out of 10 people lose weight on the vegan diet. Here's what to do if you're not one of them.

#how to lose weight #weight loss #vegan
Neal Barnard, M.D.
January 25 2019
Healthy Weight

Where Will You Store Your Fat? Researchers May Have Found A Clue

Researchers have found one of the most important factors in determining where we'll put on pounds.

#news #study #heart disease #weight loss
Elizabeth Gerson
January 21 2019
The 3 Best Sources Of Fat For Weight Loss, According To Functional Docs

Fat CAN help you lose weight, but only if you eat the right kind. Here's what you need to know.

#stress #fats #how to lose weight #inflammation #weight loss
Liz Moody
January 17 2019
Food Trends
Healthy Weight
PAID CONTENT FOR Mark Sisson, author of Keto for Life

New Study Proves This One Thing Could Have A Huge Impact On Your Self-Control

You'll be passing on the sea-salt chocolate-chip cookies in no time.

#news #fitness #weight loss #self-care
Leigh Weingus
September 29 2017
Functional Food

6 Things You Need To Know Today (September 22, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know, including why whole foods can prevent colon cancer, why taking a day to indulge is important to weight loss,...

#news #fitness #news roundup #weight loss #health
Leigh Weingus
September 22 2017
Wellness Trends

Do Calories Actually Matter? If So, For What?

The country's best doctors and R. D.s clear some things up.

#food as medicine #foods #weight loss #editor's pick #healthy foods
Liz Moody
September 14 2017
