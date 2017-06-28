5 Questions I Always Ask My Patients Who Want To Lose Weight

Lab results are the last piece of the puzzle when it comes to weight-loss resistance. Underlying hormonal imbalances and gut issues are typically playing a major role:

Cortisol: Your adrenal glands release cortisol, your body's main stress hormone. When there is too much or too little it can also lead to adrenal fatigue.

Testosterone: When this hormone is too low for men and too high for women, it leads to weight gain.

Estrogen: Men and women can have estrogen imbalance. There are three types of estrogen in your body, estrone (E1), estradiol (E2), and estriol (E3), and you need the proper ratio between each. Too much can lead to rapid weight gain.

Progesterone: This is needed to balance the effects of too much estrogen; when this is out of whack our estrogen will be, too.

Thyroid: Every cell in your body needs thyroid hormones to function. Autoimmune thyroid problems, thyroid resistance, and thyroid conversion problems are all possible thyroid issues.

Microbiome: Gut issues can also contribute to your weight gain. I always like to run gut labs to see what we are up against since needn't be experiencing gut symptoms to have an gut problem. It has been shown that people who are overweight have less microbiome diversity and that people who have leaky-gut syndrome tend to be more overweight. This can lead to metabolic syndrome and can further perpetuate inflammation and hormone imbalance.

Looking at these labs will help determine your level of gut permeability: