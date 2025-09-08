Heartbroken? Here's How To Start Healing Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Heartbreak happens, and when it does, you have to pick yourself up at some point and start moving forward again.
Of course, depending on your zodiac sign, you might find certain things actually help you feel better more than others. So from Aries to Pisces, here's how you can heal a broken heart—based on your zodiac sign.
Aries: Heal through micro-adventures
As the bold and fearless ram of the zodiac, Aries, you can heal a broken heart by jumping headfirst into micro-adventures. "Whether it’s hiking a new trail, signing up for a spontaneous workshop, or even switching up their daily routine, these mini-thrills reignite their passion for life and help them reclaim independence through action," says astrologer Antonella.
Taurus: Create your own sanctuary
As the zodiac sign all about comfort and luxury, Taurus, you can find solace amidst heartbreak by curating your very own personal sanctuary. According to Antonella, in fact, transforming your home with cozy textures, earthy scents, and grounding rituals (i.e. cooking your favorite meals or tending to plants) helps you rebuild emotional security.
Gemini: Unfollow & upgrade
Gemini thrives on fresh perspectives, according to Antonella. As such, she says, you can start healing your broken heart by curating you social circle and online presence. "Unfollow what no longer serves you, and upgrade your conversations with stimulating new people, podcasts, and experiences that ignite your curiosity," she adds.
Cancer: Write to your future self
As one of the more emotional and sensitive signs, Cancer, Antonella notes you benefit from heartfelt reflection. "Writing letters to your future self filled with hope, dreams, and affirmations allows you to process feelings while visualising the healed, confident person you're becoming," she adds.
Leo: Embrace a new aesthetic
Even with a broken heart, Leo, you still love to shine—and in fact, nothing makes you feel more alive! So, Antonella suggests you consider channeling your heartbreak into a bold new aesthetic. "Whether that’s a dramatic wardrobe refresh, a new hairstyle, or a self-love tattoo, it will help you reclaim the spotlight," she says.
Virgo: Map your story & grow
Practical Virgo, you find peace in understanding—and creating order out of chaos. So when your emotions feel chaotic, Antonella advises, why not map your emotional turning points. Journaling about your feelings as landmarks on a personal growth journey can help you turn heartbreak into a structured process. "Analyzing what went wrong and identifying lessons brings clarity and a path forward," Antonella adds.
Libra: Take a digital detox
You're all about the aesthetics, Libra, so as you're healing your broken heart, start by curating a balanced digital space. "This means unfollowing negativity, refreshing your social feeds with inspiring content, and surrounding yourself with beauty and uplifting vibes," Antonella explains, adding, "A visually pleasing online environment brings emotional balance."
Scorpio: Close the previous chapter
You're no stranger to the darker emotions in life, Scorpio, so Antonella says you can actually embrace heartbreak as a chance for closure and renewal. From burning old notes or photos, cleansing your space, or even getting a symbolic tattoo, "this powerful act of renewal helps you shed the past and emerge stronger, wiser, and fiercely independent," she adds.
Sagittarius: Embrace adventure
As easily the most free-spirited and adventurous sign of the zodiac, Sagittarius, you do your best healing through exploration. "Documenting travels, trying new cuisines, or embracing spontaneous experiences turns heartache into an adventurous journey," Antonella notes. Don't be afraid to leave it all behind, Sag—you've never struggled with that before!
Capricorn: Use healing as a learning opportunity
Conscientious Capricorn sees heartbreak as an eye-opener that reveals deeper truths, according to Antonella. As such, when you can reframe the breakup as providing a larger lesson, she says, you can realign goals with your deeper selves. "Channel this search for truth into learning new skills, such as an instrument, language, or sport," she adds.
Aquarius: Rewrite the rules for yourself
You're always on the lookout for new ways to innovate and create, Aquarius, and a breakup is no different. Antonella notes you can begin healing by reinventing yourself. "Whether it’s a bold career move, launching a creative project, or experimenting with a new lifestyle, your self-discovery keeps you focused on what’s next, channeling heartbreak into visionary change and opportunity."
Pisces: Turn the ordinary into inspiration
Intuitive Pisces, you tend to dive into your own subconscious for healing, Antonella says. That way, you can process emotions, uncover hidden insights, and reconnect with you creative side. "Sit outside and draw your surroundings, listen carefully to lyrics in your playlists, or photograph something ordinary. Pisces heal by realizing the beauty in existing," Antonella adds.
The takeaway
Whether you're broken hearted over a breakup, the loss of a pet or loved one, or even grieving old parts of yourself that are now gone, the heart is resilient and so are you. No matter your zodiac sign, try to take one small step forward to heal your broken heart today, and in the words of Celine Dion, remember your heart will go on.