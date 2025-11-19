Itching To Get Away This Year? Here Are The Best Travel Destinations For Each Zodiac Sign
There's no shortage of places to explore in the world, but if you're having a hard time choosing, why not take a cue from your zodiac sign? Here are the top travel destinations for all 12 zodiac signs this year:
Aries
As the fiery ram of the zodiac, Aries, astrology expert Astrid Bly notes that you love trying out new destinations—even if they're only new to you. "Plan a trip with lots of room for adventure like going scuba diving in Maui or hiking in the grandeur of the Grand Canyon. The adventures are limitless for an Aries!" Bly tells mindbodygreen.
Taurus
The Tauruses of the world gravitate toward nature, according to Bly. "As the Bull," she explains, "you will want to find a travel destination with fresh air, lush greenery, beautiful blue oceans or bodies of water, and delicious food." As such, Bly suggests choosing travel destinations like Puerto Rico or even a luxurious resort in Bali to soak in the beauty that nature has to offer.
Gemini
Geminis have a sense of eternal curiosity, so nothing is too big or unreachable in their eyes, Bly tells mindbodygreen. To that end, a dream travel destination for Gemini would probably be to the stars themselves. Until that's possible, of course, she suggests satisfying your inner twins and getting close to the constellations with a trip to see the northern lights in Alaska, Canada, or Finland.
Cancer
Comfort is key for sensitive Cancer. As Bly explains, the crab of the zodiac is open to visiting faraway places, but they need a few luxury amenities to accompany them. "For instance, many Cancers may be interested in traveling to France," she adds, "as long as a wine and cheese sampling at a luscious vineyard is on the to-do list."
Leo
As the confident and bold lions of the zodiac, Leos love anywhere they can make a roar! "As a Lion, you love any adventure that makes you feel alive, and there's no better time and place than a weekend in Sin City," Bly tells mindbodygreen, adding, "Put on your best outfit, take on the town, and show off at one of the hottest Vegas nightclubs."
Virgo
Virgos, as the natural planners and overthinkers of the zodiac, Bly notes you need to actually kick back, relax, and enjoy one of your well-planned trips. "Although you love to think through every detail, organize a trip that provides you with opportunities to roam free of an itinerary for a change," she suggests, adding, "A perfect vacation would be a trip to Italy, where you can explore the beautiful streets, wander into shops, and take in the beauty of the city."
Libra
Libras are known for being one of the most kind-hearted and sweet-natured signs, according to Bly, but they can often find themselves feeling out of whack. As such, she suggests booking a trip somewhere that will help you indulge—but also find balance. "A beautiful stroll through Tokyo, especially during cherry blossom season, is bound to help you feel refreshed and give you that boost of sweetness you need," she adds.
Scorpio
Though you're one of the powerhouses of the zodiac, Scorpio, Bly tells mindbodygreen that even you need time to kick back, relax, and get some relief. "Consider making Tahiti your next travel destination, and take this opportunity to stay in an overwater bungalow," she suggests, adding that the crystal-clear waters and fun island activities (i.e., Jet-Skiing, surfing, etc.) are sure to thrill and fulfill your soul!
Sagittarius
No one loves travel quite like a Sagittarius. They're the most adventurous and free-spirited sign, so Bly notes they love to discover new spots that are different and inspiring. "For you Archers, try a thrill-seeking experience like skydiving above Dubai," she suggests. Alternatively, she adds, you can always fuel your adventurous soul by hiking the trails of Machu Picchu. "Either destination is bound to give you a thrill to remember!"
Capricorn
As a sign that's often "all work/no play," it can be a struggle for Capricorns to pull themselves away from their busy schedules and never-ending deadlines. That said, a getaway is the best way to help you take a break from your worries, Bly says. "Try an exciting activity like zip-lining over the tall treetops of the Caribbean rain forest—or choose a more relaxed option, like visiting the lovely islands of Greece," she adds.
Aquarius
Although air is your official element, Aquarius, your sign is also known as the "water bearer" of the zodiac. So, Bly explains, most Aquarians can't help but feel at home around the deep blue. You could enjoy a blissful aquatic experience by visiting the stunning azure waters of Hawaii, she suggests, or even take a trip to Niagara Falls or Yosemite so you can take in the immense power of those stunning waterfalls.
Pisces
As a water sign represented by two fish, Pisces, Bly tells mindbodygreen you're a naturally powerful swimmer who is always navigating the demands of life. "You may feel like you can handle any waves or currents that try to push you around, but you have to let yourself rest in a quaint pond every once in a while," she says, adding, "Your heart and soul will feel rejuvenated once you take a dip in the calm blue waters of Fiji."
The takeaway
Every corner of the world has something to offer and teach us, but let's be honest, sometimes it's hard to narrow it down! The next time you're booking a trip, consider your zodiac sign's strengths, preferences, and interests to help you choose.