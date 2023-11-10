Each new moon marks the beginning of a fresh lunar cycle—and this time around, it's in the sign of Scorpio. Being a time of new beginnings, setting intentions, and planting seeds, this new moon might also feel particularly introspective, thanks to Scorpio's influence.

But depending on where it falls in your birth chart, we all have something different to expect. Here's what to know.

Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising signs.