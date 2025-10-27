Omega-3 Fatty Acids (Specifically, DHA) Improve Working Memory
It's no secret that omega-3s support our heart health, brain function, and efforts to live a long, healthy life. Knowing how hard it is to get adequate omega-3s from diet alone (i.e., from fatty fish, sea vegetables, and other omega-3-rich foods), and how far-ranging the benefits of omega-3s are, many Americans take a daily omega-3 supplement.
But there's one overlooked factor in omega-3 dosing: age. According to a 2016 study, women over 50 might want to consider upping their dose even more to promote cognitive vitality as they age. Are you certain you're getting enough omega-3 fatty acids (and their benefits) from your current fish oil supplement? Read on to find out.
How omega-3s bolster cognitive function
In the double-blind, placebo-controlled study, cognitively healthy women between the ages of 50 and 75 that took a high-potency dose (2.2 grams) of long-chain polyunsaturated omega-3 fatty acids (i.e., EPA and DHA) in supplement form for 26 weeks demonstrated increased omega-3 index levels (i.e., the biomarker for omega-3 status in your body) and significantly enhanced memory recall compared to the control group.*
In other words, taking a high-potency supplement with marine omega-3s EPA and DHA can help maintain cognitive function and support memory as we age.* According to a recent Cureus review, these brain-critical nutrients support other aspects of cognition as well—including learning, cerebral blood flow, and even mood support.*
And if overall cognitive well-being and brain longevity aren't enough to convince you to add a fish oil supplement to your wellness regimen, we're happy to report that omega-3 fatty acids can help you age gracefully in other ways, too.
How omega-3s support longevity
Evidence shows that omega-3s help us live a long, healthy life by supporting not only memory and cognitive function but vision longevity, joint mobility, heart health, antioxidant activity, and social well-being as well.*
Simply put, a high-quality fish oil supplement is a no-brainer (pun intended!). That said, not all omega-3 supplements are created equal—look for a sustainably sourced fish oil with a clinically meaningful dose of marine omega-3s (like mindbodygreen's omega-3 potency+, which serves up an impressive 1,500 milligrams of EPA and DHA per serving) to reap the myriad longevity benefits these healthy fats have to offer.*
The takeaway
High-potency omega-3 supplementation can help women over 50 maintain cognitive function, enhance memory recall, and support overall brain longevity.* What's more, omega-3s have been shown to help bolster other facets of health as we age (e.g., vision, joint mobility, heart health, antioxidant status).*
Consider adding a high-quality fish oil supplement to your daily routine to ensure you're giving your brain and body the healthy fats they need to thrive (today and down the road).*