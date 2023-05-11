How An Ayurvedic PhD Prepares Her Body & Mind For Bed
I like to think of myself as a sleep detective—I leverage Ayurveda's timeless wisdom to help people identify their natural sleep patterns and get the restful slumber they so rightfully deserve. The Ayurvedic approach to regulating circadian rhythm is a big passion of mine—and it's something I try to put into practice in my own life.
This means I try to structure my entire day to promote restful sleep: I indulge in caffeine but make it a point to stop by 4 p.m. Physical activity and evening walks in the park help me shed the day's stresses.
Of course, there are nights when sleep eludes me—whether due to an overactive mind preoccupied with work, my children's health causing interruptions, or the allure of social media before bedtime. But I know that sleep is a cornerstone of health (and it plays a potent role in reducing inflammation and strengthening the lymphatic system), so I deploy a plethora of tools and techniques to restore my natural sleep rhythm when challenges do inevitably come up.
Sleep, for me, isn't merely a routine—it's paramount. It holds the top spot on my health priority list. I revere sleep, for it's the magic wand that sets the stage for a productive day filled with zest, positivity, and sharp focus. Sleep underpins my ability to excel as a social entrepreneur, practitioner, mother, wife, and teacher of Ayurveda.
- Average hours I sleep a night: 8 hours
- Ideal bedtime: 10 p.m.
- Ideal wake-up time: 6 a.m.
- Nightstand essentials: A gratitude journal, a good book, a celestite stone, and a cup of my Deep Sleep Tea steeping
- Favorite place I've ever slept: Ananda Spa in Hrishikesh, India. It's heaven on Earth.
- Sleep bad habit: Scrolling Instagram too close to bedtime
- Caffeine consumption: I drink jasmine (a lower-caffeine tea) three times per day—at 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 4 p.m. Sometimes I sneak in a late fourth cup if I have an event to stay up for.
- How I track my sleep: I use an Oura ring occasionally in certain seasons if I want to see why my sleep isn't ideal. I don't use it daily.
- The first thing I do when I wake up: Touch my feet to the ground, bend down, touch the floor, touch my heart, and say thank you for another day. This is an ancient Ayurvedic practice. Then, I meditate in bed before I start my day.
There are two versions of my evenings: one is a decadent and delicious self-care night. The other is quick and simple. First, I'll share the decadent version that I do when I have time:
4 p.m.: High tea with a snack that includes some healthy fat. This is when I'll sip my last green jasmine tea of the day
7 p.m.: Dinner is complete three hours before bed, and it's time to move in nature for 45 to 60 minutes to release the day.
8 p.m.: All final work tasks and cerebral jobs are done. I wrap up the house, clean the kitchen, and do chores. Brew my cup of Deep Sleep tea
8:30 p.m.: Help kids complete their school tasks. Time to head upstairs for my Ayurvedic self-care rituals. I believe these not only enhance my sleep quality but also amplify detoxification and rejuvenation, prepping my body for optimal overnight recovery
9 p.m.: Wash my face, apply a face mask by Pratima Skincare
9:05 p.m.: Begin dry brushing with Snatam Kaur music in the background
9:10 p.m.: Give myself an Abhyanga massage with Ayurvedic oils by Pratima. I'll use the ultimate Ayurveda hack for better sleep: put oil on the tops of your feet!
9:20 p.m.: Begin soaking in an Epsom salt bath with essential oils to unwind and heat up before bed. Then I'll take a quick hot shower and sometimes I take a cold rinse at the end to drop my body temperature quicker.
9:35 p.m.: Brush my teeth using my copper tongue scraper to remove ama (toxins). I'll oil pull for the oral microbiome and do my skin care regimen. I'll also apply a sleep oil by ksahai.
9:40 p.m.: Final cuddles and good night to my kids, then I get in bed in loose pajamas (nothing restrictive) and cooling sheets. I also keep a celestite crystal on my nightstand; it's said to help calm the storm that rages within your body and mind, helping to wash away your worries and negative thoughts like a soft rain.
9:45 p.m.: Read before bed (right now I'm reading 10X Is Easier Than 2X: How World-Class Entrepreneurs Achieve More by Doing Less) and take a few moments for gratitude journaling. Make sure my iPhone is at least 15 feet away from me before I go to sleep
10 p.m.: Cuddle up and go to sleep
6 a.m.: Wake up naturally, ground and express gratitude, then start my day
.... And here's what the simple version of my routine looks like. Reality check: This happens more often than not! But I notice that I feel so much better on days when I take the time to practice more self-care.
9:40-10 p.m.: Homework and events ran late. So, I get the family ready for bedtime as fast as I can. Then I take a hot shower, wash my face in five seconds, and use a heating pad in bed. I'll put GABA cream on my temples to support better sleep in a pinch. Scroll IG for 20 minutes, then pry my phone out of my hands. Go to bed by 10:30.
Dr. Shivani is an Ayurvedic practitioner and expert in fusing Eastern and Western practices that help our bodies achieve equilibrium. She completed her Master’s in Ayurvedic Sciences and her PhD on Turmeric.
Her passion is teaching at-home remedies to reduce inflammation naturally will help you enjoy more energy, less brain fog, less pain, and ultimately achieve vibrant health. Dr. Shivani Gupta has practiced Ayurvedic medicine for over 20 years and her approach is to show you the tools in your toolkit, so you can reach for them every time you need them. She is also the founder of Fusionary Formulas, an Ayurvedic company that helps people with inflammation and pain.