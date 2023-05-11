There are two versions of my evenings: one is a decadent and delicious self-care night. The other is quick and simple. First, I'll share the decadent version that I do when I have time:

4 p.m.: High tea with a snack that includes some healthy fat. This is when I'll sip my last green jasmine tea of the day

7 p.m.: Dinner is complete three hours before bed, and it's time to move in nature for 45 to 60 minutes to release the day.

8 p.m.: All final work tasks and cerebral jobs are done. I wrap up the house, clean the kitchen, and do chores. Brew my cup of Deep Sleep tea

8:30 p.m.: Help kids complete their school tasks. Time to head upstairs for my Ayurvedic self-care rituals. I believe these not only enhance my sleep quality but also amplify detoxification and rejuvenation, prepping my body for optimal overnight recovery

9 p.m.: Wash my face, apply a face mask by Pratima Skincare

9:05 p.m.: Begin dry brushing with Snatam Kaur music in the background

9:10 p.m.: Give myself an Abhyanga massage with Ayurvedic oils by Pratima. I'll use the ultimate Ayurveda hack for better sleep: put oil on the tops of your feet!

9:20 p.m.: Begin soaking in an Epsom salt bath with essential oils to unwind and heat up before bed. Then I'll take a quick hot shower and sometimes I take a cold rinse at the end to drop my body temperature quicker.

9:35 p.m.: Brush my teeth using my copper tongue scraper to remove ama (toxins). I'll oil pull for the oral microbiome and do my skin care regimen. I'll also apply a sleep oil by ksahai.

9:40 p.m.: Final cuddles and good night to my kids, then I get in bed in loose pajamas (nothing restrictive) and cooling sheets. I also keep a celestite crystal on my nightstand; it's said to help calm the storm that rages within your body and mind, helping to wash away your worries and negative thoughts like a soft rain.

9:45 p.m.: Read before bed (right now I'm reading 10X Is Easier Than 2X: How World-Class Entrepreneurs Achieve More by Doing Less) and take a few moments for gratitude journaling. Make sure my iPhone is at least 15 feet away from me before I go to sleep

10 p.m.: Cuddle up and go to sleep

6 a.m.: Wake up naturally, ground and express gratitude, then start my day

.... And here's what the simple version of my routine looks like. Reality check: This happens more often than not! But I notice that I feel so much better on days when I take the time to practice more self-care.

9:40-10 p.m.: Homework and events ran late. So, I get the family ready for bedtime as fast as I can. Then I take a hot shower, wash my face in five seconds, and use a heating pad in bed. I'll put GABA cream on my temples to support better sleep in a pinch. Scroll IG for 20 minutes, then pry my phone out of my hands. Go to bed by 10:30.