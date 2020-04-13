Ghee, or clarified butter, is a healthy fat that supports both digestion and brain health when consumed as part of the diet. But ghee can be used in many external treatments as well.

In ayurveda, it is traditionally massaged onto the feet to help promote deep sleep and a clear mind. Apply a generous amount to each foot before bed and massage into the skin. Then cover your feet with socks and leave on overnight. The ghee is thought to help ground excess mental chatter (which can interrupt your sleep) by pulling your energy downward. This tip is not recommended for women during pregnancy because during pregnancy, the energy is meant to stay in the pelvic area.