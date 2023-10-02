Time-Tested Ways To Improve Circadian Health, From An Ayurvedic Practitioner
Our rushed, 24/7 modern lives can disrupt our natural circadian rhythms and our health. As an Ayurvedic practitioner, I've seen how India’s time-tested science of life can restore these rhythms and help people move through their days in a more balanced way. Here's a primer on the Ayurvedic approach to circadian health and how to reset your body clock using the ancient modality.
How Ayurveda has cracked the circadian code
Circadian rhythms are innate 24-hour cycles that control key bodily functions such as metabolism, sleep, hormones, temperature—you name it. Though treated as a relatively novel topic today, these rhythms were extensively mapped out in Ayurvedic texts thousands of years ago.
By closely studying nature’s rhythms from dawn to dusk, Ayurvedic sages cracked the "circadian code" long before modern science had a clue. They revealed a mind-blowing understanding of how external cycles sync with inner biorhythms to impact well-being. I’m here to give Ayurveda the credit for discovering foundational circadian science.
Ayurveda teaches that we each have a unique mind-body type, or dosha, that shapes our ideal daily and seasonal routines. By aligning your lifestyle with your dosha, you can better synch your inner world with the outer world.
Here are some practices to help you begin to do so:
- Soak up the morning sun and wind down as dusk falls.
- Eat your largest meal at noon, and keep dinner light.
- Follow an evening routine to relax and prep for sleep.
- Opt for morning workouts that make you feel alive
- Adjust your habits between seasons. Seasonal detoxes are a bonus.
More ways to support a healthy circadian rhythm:
Beyond daily routines, Ayurveda provides many ideas for rituals and remedies that help heal circadian imbalances:
- Sip calming herbal teas like chamomile or ashwagandha with brahmi before bed.
- Diffuse soothing essential oils like lavender and clary sage around bedtime.
- Give yourself a warm sesame oil massage.
- Eat sleep-promoting foods like tart cherry and fenugreek.
Sample circadian routine
What might a circadian-friendly day look like with Ayurveda? Here’s a snapshot:
Morning:
- Rise before or at sunrise to sync with nature.
- Scrape your tongue.
- Drink warm lemon water to cleanse digestion.
- Practice yoga asanas to energize your body.
Afternoon:
- Eat your biggest meal at noon when digestion peaks.
- Go for a walk or do another moderate exercise when energy is still high.
Evening:
- Have an early, light dinner, ideally before 7 p.m.
- Power down work and electronics by 8 p.m.
- Take a warm, relaxing bath. Epsom salts are a great addition.
- Massage oil into your skin.
- Sip herbal tea like chamomile or ashwagandha.
- Meditate or practice breathing exercises.
Night:
- Complete your final sleep rituals just before bed: write in a gratitude journal, meditate, read, etc.
- Turn lights out by 10 p.m. for ideal sleep.
The takeaway
As an Ayurvedic practitioner, I believe there is plenty of room to apply Ayurveda’s profound circadian insights into even the busiest of schedules. Our bodies know just what to do—we just have to listen. By doing so, we are one big step closer to bringing our mind-body-spirit back into alignment with nature.
Dr. Shivani is an Ayurvedic practitioner and expert in fusing Eastern and Western practices that help our bodies achieve equilibrium. She completed her Master’s in Ayurvedic Sciences and her PhD on Turmeric.
Her passion is teaching at-home remedies to reduce inflammation naturally will help you enjoy more energy, less brain fog, less pain, and ultimately achieve vibrant health. Dr. Shivani Gupta has practiced Ayurvedic medicine for over 20 years and her approach is to show you the tools in your toolkit, so you can reach for them every time you need them. She is also the founder of Fusionary Formulas, an Ayurvedic company that helps people with inflammation and pain.