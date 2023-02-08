Walking after eating seems to help blood sugar in a number of different ways. After we eat there is an abundance of glucose in our bloodstream, Amaral explains.

“When you are walking and active after a meal, the demand for energy [which glucose provides] goes toward your many organs and tissues, but especially the muscles,” she says. And because the demand for glucose4 in your muscles is higher when you walk than when you sit, glucose uptake is higher when you are moving. Any type of physical exercise5 will increase your muscle glucose uptake, but walking tends to be the easiest to do right after a meal when blood sugar tends to be the most elevated.

According to Amaral, a similar process happens in your heart and other key organs. “Energy or sugar will be required for your heart to pump blood around your body/tissues more efficiently, creating more of a shunt for glucose to go toward the heart instead of staying in the bloodstream if you were to be sedentary,” she says.

According to Amaral, this can help control a blood sugar spike and reduce one's risk of insulin resistance. “The demand [for glucose] is also rapid, so instead of requiring insulin for glucose to enter the cell (think of insulin as the key to unlock the cell to let glucose in to provide energy), no insulin is required.”

And again, it's not just walking that has blood-sugar-balancing benefits. “Any light-moderate exercise could work! Swimming is great for those with gait instability, yoga, biking, tai chi, gardening, pilates, and moderate housework,” Amaral adds.