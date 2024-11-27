Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Anxiety Always Kept Me Awake — Until I Switched To This Sleep Routine

Serena Poon CN, CHC, CHN
Author:
Serena Poon CN, CHC, CHN
November 27, 2024
Serena Poon CN, CHC, CHN
Founder of Culinary Alchemy®
By Serena Poon CN, CHC, CHN
Founder of Culinary Alchemy®
Serena Poon, CN, CHC, CHN is a leading chef, nutritionist and reiki master.
serene bedroom split into tiles
Image by Spacejoy / mbg Creative / Unsplash
November 27, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.
Our sleep series, The Wind Down, provides a minute-by-minute peek into the wind-down routines that get well-being experts ready for bed. Today, we're relaxing with nutritionist and celebrity chef Serena Poon, whose ideal nightly routine includes multiple types of salt in the bath and plenty of sound healing.

I developed insomnia back in my early 20s, right after I graduated from college, around the time when my dad was diagnosed with stage IV cancer. Any time you are a caretaker, especially in an acute situation, your circadian rhythm and sleep patterns are thrown off. I also believe that my anxiety at the time strongly contributed to my insomnia.

Sleep continues to be a practice that I mindfully work on. I believe that it is, without question, one of the most restorative nonnegotiables for a healthy life. Simply put, a good night's sleep helps us function more optimally spiritually, cognitively, physiologically, and emotionally.

These days, I still don't sleep for as long as I'd like every night. I have long days and often don't get home until after dinner. I also sometimes lose track of time and find myself working, learning, or creating late into the night. But my sleep efficiency usually averages 94+%, and my combined REM and deep sleep percentages are at least 50% to 70% most nights.

I sleep best when I have time to do an extended wind-down ritual. It includes taking a warm bath or shower in the evening, meditating with my red light therapy while in my lymphatic drainage boots, and also relaxing on a crystal PEMF mat. (I really do like to stack my routine!) But with my travel schedule, it's not often that I have the luxury of going through this process.

When I'm on the road, I try to have a cup of herbal tea or warm water with a little lemon, take my evening supplements, cleanse/shower, and do a light skin care prep. I also practice light breathwork and meditation and sleep with solfeggio frequencies (a type of sound healing) on.

sleep stats written over line gradient
  • Average hours I sleep a night: 5
  • Ideal bedtime: 11 p.m.
  • Ideal wake-up time: 6:30 a.m.
  • Nightstand essentials: Water, journal, pen, solfeggio frequency music
  • Sleep bad habit: I often go to bed very late
  • Caffeine consumption: 2 matcha lattes a day
  • How I track my sleep: I use a variety of sleep-tracking devices
  • The last product or habit that changed my sleep for the better: Meditation
my sleep routine written over gradient

Here's a peek at my sleep routine when I'm home and have access to my recovery tools.

10 p.m.: I make a cup of tulsi rose tea and set up my infrared and amber lights. I lie on a PEMF mat and put a separate FDA-cleared light device on my face. I do this for about 15 to 20 minutes. I'll usually listen to solfeggio frequencies here as well. 

10:20 p.m.: I lightly drybrush.

10:30 p.m.: I take a warm bath with a combination of Epsom salt, Dead Sea salt, pink Himalayan sea salt, and organic lavender essential oils. (And yes, I put crystals in my bath too.) I soak for another 15 to 20 minutes with solfeggio frequency playing (sometimes 528Hz, 432Hz, 963Hz, or 693Hz). After no more than 20 minutes, I take a warm shower to rinse off all the salt, then moisturize with raw organic unrefined coconut oil.  

10:50 p.m.: I then take my nighttime supplements (Serena Loves Ultimate D, Love My Mag, Optimize Me NAC, and sometimes Sweet Dreams). 

11 p.m.: I meditate. Sometimes I use a device if I want to focus attention on specific brain waves or my central nervous system. But usually, I just do light 4-4-4-4 breathing and go into a quiet meditation. On myself, I'll do a little reiki. I'll also do this with solfeggio frequency playing. 

11:15 p.m.: After meditation, I usually do my prayers and affirmations as I go into my dream sleep state. 

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

The Often-Overlooked Nutrient That Helps Balance Hormones & Lifts Mood
Integrative Health

The Often-Overlooked Nutrient That Helps Balance Hormones & Lifts Mood

Hannah Frye

Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach? Add This To Make It Better For You
Integrative Health

Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach? Add This To Make It Better For You

Hannah Frye

The Top 4 Longevity Hacks Every Woman Should Know About
Women's Health

The Top 4 Longevity Hacks Every Woman Should Know About

Ava Durgin

Reduce Your Risk of Dementia 33% With This Underconsumed Vitamin`
Integrative Health

Reduce Your Risk of Dementia 33% With This Underconsumed Vitamin`

Morgan Chamberlain

3 Stellar Gut Health Rules You Shouldn't Ignore, From An MD
Integrative Health

3 Stellar Gut Health Rules You Shouldn't Ignore, From An MD

Jason Wachob

Why Menopause Messes With Your Gut & 3 Foods That'll Help You Feel Better
Integrative Health

Why Menopause Messes With Your Gut & 3 Foods That'll Help You Feel Better

Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.

How I Get My Sleep Score In The 90s (No, Not Melatonin)
Integrative Health

How I Get My Sleep Score In The 90s (No, Not Melatonin)

Carleigh Ferrante

Study Shows Exactly How Hormones Impact Women's Alzheimer's Disease Risk
Integrative Health

Study Shows Exactly How Hormones Impact Women's Alzheimer's Disease Risk

Morgan Chamberlain

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)
Integrative Health

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)

Braelyn Wood

The Often-Overlooked Nutrient That Helps Balance Hormones & Lifts Mood
Integrative Health

The Often-Overlooked Nutrient That Helps Balance Hormones & Lifts Mood

Hannah Frye

Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach? Add This To Make It Better For You
Integrative Health

Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach? Add This To Make It Better For You

Hannah Frye

The Top 4 Longevity Hacks Every Woman Should Know About
Women's Health

The Top 4 Longevity Hacks Every Woman Should Know About

Ava Durgin

Reduce Your Risk of Dementia 33% With This Underconsumed Vitamin`
Integrative Health

Reduce Your Risk of Dementia 33% With This Underconsumed Vitamin`

Morgan Chamberlain

3 Stellar Gut Health Rules You Shouldn't Ignore, From An MD
Integrative Health

3 Stellar Gut Health Rules You Shouldn't Ignore, From An MD

Jason Wachob

Why Menopause Messes With Your Gut & 3 Foods That'll Help You Feel Better
Integrative Health

Why Menopause Messes With Your Gut & 3 Foods That'll Help You Feel Better

Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.

How I Get My Sleep Score In The 90s (No, Not Melatonin)
Integrative Health

How I Get My Sleep Score In The 90s (No, Not Melatonin)

Carleigh Ferrante

Study Shows Exactly How Hormones Impact Women's Alzheimer's Disease Risk
Integrative Health

Study Shows Exactly How Hormones Impact Women's Alzheimer's Disease Risk

Morgan Chamberlain

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)
Integrative Health

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)

Braelyn Wood

The Often-Overlooked Nutrient That Helps Balance Hormones & Lifts Mood
Integrative Health

The Often-Overlooked Nutrient That Helps Balance Hormones & Lifts Mood

Hannah Frye

Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach? Add This To Make It Better For You
Integrative Health

Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach? Add This To Make It Better For You

Hannah Frye

The Top 4 Longevity Hacks Every Woman Should Know About
Women's Health

The Top 4 Longevity Hacks Every Woman Should Know About

Ava Durgin

Reduce Your Risk of Dementia 33% With This Underconsumed Vitamin`
Integrative Health

Reduce Your Risk of Dementia 33% With This Underconsumed Vitamin`

Morgan Chamberlain

3 Stellar Gut Health Rules You Shouldn't Ignore, From An MD
Integrative Health

3 Stellar Gut Health Rules You Shouldn't Ignore, From An MD

Jason Wachob

Why Menopause Messes With Your Gut & 3 Foods That'll Help You Feel Better
Integrative Health

Why Menopause Messes With Your Gut & 3 Foods That'll Help You Feel Better

Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.

How I Get My Sleep Score In The 90s (No, Not Melatonin)
Integrative Health

How I Get My Sleep Score In The 90s (No, Not Melatonin)

Carleigh Ferrante

Study Shows Exactly How Hormones Impact Women's Alzheimer's Disease Risk
Integrative Health

Study Shows Exactly How Hormones Impact Women's Alzheimer's Disease Risk

Morgan Chamberlain

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)
Integrative Health

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)

Braelyn Wood

How Nutritional Psychiatrists Prescribe Food For Better Mental Health
Integrative Health

How Nutritional Psychiatrists Prescribe Food For Better Mental Health

Stephanie Eckelkamp

The Often-Overlooked Nutrient That Helps Balance Hormones & Lifts Mood
Integrative Health

The Often-Overlooked Nutrient That Helps Balance Hormones & Lifts Mood

Hannah Frye

Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach? Add This To Make It Better For You
Integrative Health

Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach? Add This To Make It Better For You

Hannah Frye

The Top 4 Longevity Hacks Every Woman Should Know About
Women's Health

The Top 4 Longevity Hacks Every Woman Should Know About

Ava Durgin

Reduce Your Risk of Dementia 33% With This Underconsumed Vitamin`
Integrative Health

Reduce Your Risk of Dementia 33% With This Underconsumed Vitamin`

Morgan Chamberlain

3 Stellar Gut Health Rules You Shouldn't Ignore, From An MD
Integrative Health

3 Stellar Gut Health Rules You Shouldn't Ignore, From An MD

Jason Wachob

Why Menopause Messes With Your Gut & 3 Foods That'll Help You Feel Better
Integrative Health

Why Menopause Messes With Your Gut & 3 Foods That'll Help You Feel Better

Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.

How I Get My Sleep Score In The 90s (No, Not Melatonin)
Integrative Health

How I Get My Sleep Score In The 90s (No, Not Melatonin)

Carleigh Ferrante

Study Shows Exactly How Hormones Impact Women's Alzheimer's Disease Risk
Integrative Health

Study Shows Exactly How Hormones Impact Women's Alzheimer's Disease Risk

Morgan Chamberlain

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)
Integrative Health

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)

Braelyn Wood

How Nutritional Psychiatrists Prescribe Food For Better Mental Health
Integrative Health

How Nutritional Psychiatrists Prescribe Food For Better Mental Health

Stephanie Eckelkamp

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.