Anxiety Always Kept Me Awake — Until I Switched To This Sleep Routine
I developed insomnia back in my early 20s, right after I graduated from college, around the time when my dad was diagnosed with stage IV cancer. Any time you are a caretaker, especially in an acute situation, your circadian rhythm and sleep patterns are thrown off. I also believe that my anxiety at the time strongly contributed to my insomnia.
Sleep continues to be a practice that I mindfully work on. I believe that it is, without question, one of the most restorative nonnegotiables for a healthy life. Simply put, a good night's sleep helps us function more optimally spiritually, cognitively, physiologically, and emotionally.
These days, I still don't sleep for as long as I'd like every night. I have long days and often don't get home until after dinner. I also sometimes lose track of time and find myself working, learning, or creating late into the night. But my sleep efficiency usually averages 94+%, and my combined REM and deep sleep percentages are at least 50% to 70% most nights.
I sleep best when I have time to do an extended wind-down ritual. It includes taking a warm bath or shower in the evening, meditating with my red light therapy while in my lymphatic drainage boots, and also relaxing on a crystal PEMF mat. (I really do like to stack my routine!) But with my travel schedule, it's not often that I have the luxury of going through this process.
When I'm on the road, I try to have a cup of herbal tea or warm water with a little lemon, take my evening supplements, cleanse/shower, and do a light skin care prep. I also practice light breathwork and meditation and sleep with solfeggio frequencies (a type of sound healing) on.
- Average hours I sleep a night: 5
- Ideal bedtime: 11 p.m.
- Ideal wake-up time: 6:30 a.m.
- Nightstand essentials: Water, journal, pen, solfeggio frequency music
- Sleep bad habit: I often go to bed very late
- Caffeine consumption: 2 matcha lattes a day
- How I track my sleep: I use a variety of sleep-tracking devices
- The last product or habit that changed my sleep for the better: Meditation
Here's a peek at my sleep routine when I'm home and have access to my recovery tools.
10 p.m.: I make a cup of tulsi rose tea and set up my infrared and amber lights. I lie on a PEMF mat and put a separate FDA-cleared light device on my face. I do this for about 15 to 20 minutes. I'll usually listen to solfeggio frequencies here as well.
10:20 p.m.: I lightly drybrush.
10:30 p.m.: I take a warm bath with a combination of Epsom salt, Dead Sea salt, pink Himalayan sea salt, and organic lavender essential oils. (And yes, I put crystals in my bath too.) I soak for another 15 to 20 minutes with solfeggio frequency playing (sometimes 528Hz, 432Hz, 963Hz, or 693Hz). After no more than 20 minutes, I take a warm shower to rinse off all the salt, then moisturize with raw organic unrefined coconut oil.
10:50 p.m.: I then take my nighttime supplements (Serena Loves Ultimate D, Love My Mag, Optimize Me NAC, and sometimes Sweet Dreams).
11 p.m.: I meditate. Sometimes I use a device if I want to focus attention on specific brain waves or my central nervous system. But usually, I just do light 4-4-4-4 breathing and go into a quiet meditation. On myself, I'll do a little reiki. I'll also do this with solfeggio frequency playing.
11:15 p.m.: After meditation, I usually do my prayers and affirmations as I go into my dream sleep state.
