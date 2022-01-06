Granted, probing a gastroenterologist for their all-time favorite ingredient often does not yield a simple answer. Plenty of foods nurture the healthy bugs in your gut—from probiotic-rich staples to fermented superstars and more. In fact, integrative gastroenterologist Marvin Singh, M.D., offered a list of top 10 foods for optimal gut health on the mindbodygreen podcast, and even that lineup was tricky to narrow down.

All that to say, it's much easier to choose a top-tier ingredient from each food category. So for now, let's highlight healthy nuts and seeds: If he had to choose one, Singh considers walnuts a gut-supporting star. Here's what makes them so gut-friendly and (bonus!) a bunch of recipes to try.