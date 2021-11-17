The perfect gut health routine looks different for everyone, but incorporating nutrient-dense foods is a surefire way to get the ball rolling. Of course, food lists can become overwhelming quite quickly—there's tons of gut-healthy fruits and veggies to choose from—but integrative gastroenterologist Marvin Singh, M.D., tends to stick to 10 favorites in his regular meal plan.

“These are my favorite foods that have a high nutritional benefit, a combination of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, polyphenols, omega-3s, and things like that,” he says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. “These are things that most people should be able to eat or integrate into their diet.” And, of course, they’re stellar for gut health.

So we’ll dive right into it: Below, find Singh’s top 10 staples.