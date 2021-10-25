Let's time-travel back to physics class: Static electricity happens when a surface receives extra electrons, which are negatively charged. So when certain materials rub against each other (like a knit hat against your hair), these negative charges hop onto the hair and start to build up. Objects with the same charge repel each other (think of magnets), which is the reason your hair stands on end—each strand is negatively charged, so they want to get as far away from each other as possible.