Editor's note

We are strong believers in animal-based protein over here at mindbodygreen. If you don't get enough leucine, which is typical when you consume plant-based protein, it doesn't matter how much protein you consume. For example, you could have 40 grams of low-quality plant-based protein that yields 1.5 g of leucine, which isn't as good as 25 grams of high-quality animal-based protein, which yields 2.5 grams of leucine. If you don't hit 2.5 grams of leucine, you're not going to hit that muscle protein synthesis (MPS) trigger. MPS is essential in building and maintain muscle, which is the organ of longevity.