Looking To Travel In 2024? Here's Where To Go, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
As a fresh calendar year gets underway and we all map out what we'd like to see happen in 2024, many of us might already be thinking about travel destinations.
From east to west, there are no shortage of options, but by using astrocartography (an astrological system that explains where in the world you'll have the best time, among other things), you can find the absolute best destination for your zodiac sign.
So without further ado, take a peep at your sun sign and rising sign in this list, to find where you should go this year.
Aries: Alaska
According to celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman, for the fiery Ram of the zodiac, they'll have a great time in Alaska. "Active and unusual Aries would be best adventuring through the idyllic landscapes of Alaska, home to some of the world's most beautiful views and the largest national park," Honigman says, adding that you'll always have somewhere to explore there.
Taurus: Los Angeles
As a Venus-ruled lover of luxury, Taurus deserves a vacation with the crème de la crème, and that's what they'll find in Los Angelos. As Honigman explains, "Great food and extensive views are a true joy to a Taurus, and it doesn't get bigger and bolder than Los Angeles." With over 30,000 restaurants and stunning wide-open beaches, she adds, "Taurus will love everything about L.A."
Gemini: New York
If there's one thing about Geminis, it's that they're always on the go, always awake, and always ready to party. As such Hongiman says, Geminis will fall in love with the city that never sleeps. "From visiting the Metropolitan Museum of Art to watching an extravagant Broadway show, Geminis will never be bored, day or night," she adds.
Cancer: Iceland
Cancers are the archetypal Mama-Bear of the zodiac—sensitive but also romantic. So for a dreamy and easygoing Cancer, Honigman explains, Iceland is the destination of choice. "Between magical views of the northern lights and geothermal lagoons," she adds, "Cancer will never tire of relaxing in one with nature."
Leo: Bordeaux
Leos demand the best of the best, and in historic Bordeaux, even the highest of their standards will be met. According to Honigman, this city is brimming with culture, and famous for its excellent wine. "Between scenic beaches and exclusive vineyard tours, Leos will be able to find their true self [here]," she notes.
Virgo: Rome
Virgos are known to be refined and particular, appreciating neatness, tradition, and history, including in their travels. As such, their ideal destination is Rome, according to Honigman, "where they will undoubtedly relish an enlightening guided tour of the city's ancient architecture and feel at home in the chic modern shopping areas."
Libra: United Arab Emirates
The other Venus-ruled sign along with Taurus is Libra, making them one with an eye for the finer things in life. So, Honigman says, "classy and elegant Libras would adore the high rises in the desert of the United Arab Emirates." Between luxury hotels and a mass of incredible culture, she adds, "Libras will love discovering what this country has to offer."
Scorpio: Sri Lanka
Scorpios are known to be two things: mysterious and one-of-a-kind. With their appreciation for uniqueness and intrigue, Sri Lanka is the perfect destination for them, according to Honigman. "While exploring the rich heritage of the Gangaramaya Temple or coming up close to wildlife, Scorpios may find a little serendipity," she adds.
Sagittarius: Tokyo
As the official jet-setter of the zodiac, there are few places a Sag wouldn't want to go, but according to Hongiman, Tokyo definitely deserves a spot on their destination list. As she explains, Sagittarius will love the unique streets and incomparable cuisine of this bustling city. "Between climbing the Tokyo tower and sightseeing Mt. Fuji," she adds, "Sagittariuses will always have things to explore."
Capricorn: Melbourne
According to Honigman, Capricorn is a mature and hardworking sign, and as such, will find Melbourne to be a welcoming and fitting city for their travels. "Capricorn likes diversity and friendliness, and the best place for this is Melbourne," she explains, adding that it's been called the friendliest city in the world, making Cap feel right at home here.
Aquarius: New Zealand
Aquariuses are known to be the quirky and eclectic bunch in the zodiac, so a unique destination like New Zealand is right up their alley. As Honigman explains, these free-thinking folks will want to get lost in the luscious landscapes of this country, "and with open spaces and an abundance of beautiful scenery, they can do just that."
Pisces: Hawaii
Last but never least, we have romantic and shy Pisces, and Honigman says they can find their ideal travel destination in Hawaii. "Surrounded by water and an expanse of warm beaches, [plus] volcanic national parks, Pisces will love getting back in touch with their aquatic roots," she adds.
The takeaway
From Tokyo, to the United Arab Emirates, and even NYC, there's a big world out there—but depending on your sign, certain locations might resonate with you more. So before you book your next trip, consider your sun sign; it might just tell you where you should set your sights.
