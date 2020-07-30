Full disclosure: If you thought astrology was a little mind-boggling, astrocartography isn't exactly easy either. There are resources online that will let you access your personal astrocartography map, but if you really want to dive in, it's best to see an astrologer who knows their way around the methodology.

These maps use your birth information (date, time, and location) to figure out where, at the time of your birth, the planets were on their four angles. Take the sun, for example: In one city it may be rising; in another, setting. But somewhere else it's peaking in the sky (culmination), or at its lowest point (anti-culmination), Hillis-Dineen says.

"Astrologers believe that angular planets are the most powerful," she adds. "When we move to another location, there is the possibility that a particular planet may be angular and would therefore become a more important factor in the life than it had previously been."

Once you've got your map of all the planets, you can use the information to figure out how locations might affect you.