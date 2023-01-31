You know your sun sign, moon sign, and rising. Maybe you've even had your whole natal chart mapped. But have you ever worked with astrocartography—the study of how astrology plays into the energies of specific locations? Developed in the 1970s by American astrologer Jim Lewis, astrocartography can lend us insight into why specific places affect us the way they do—and how we can better navigate various locations all over the world. Here's how it works.