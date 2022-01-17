Where To Travel To Find Love This Year, According To Your Birth Chart
Astrology fans will tell you that the method can provide insights into everything from our most ideal career path to who we're most compatible with. But did you know you can also use it for clues on where in the world you'll find good fortune? A certain subset of astrology known as astrocartography will tell you where to go to find love. Here's how it works.
What is astrocartography?
Astrocartography is essentially the study of how astrology plays into the energies of specific locations. It was developed in the 1970s by American astrologer Jim Lewis, and it involves mapping where the planets were rising and setting all over the world when someone was born.
The idea is that astrocartography can explain why specific places affect us the way they do. One person, for example, might have a lot of luck in California, while another person might not.
As astrologer Madalyn Hillis-Dineen previously explained to mindbodygreen, understanding your natal chart as it relates to astrocartography can help you figure out which physical locations are best for you in terms of romance, career, retirement, and even vacationing. (It can also tell you which physical locations can cause you distress, conflict, and other problems.)
How to use it to find love.
If you're curious to know where in the world you'll have the most luck in love, charting your personal astrocartography map is a great place to start—and there are plenty online resources to help you do so. (You can also, of course, have a reading with an astrology expert if you can't make heads or tails of the admittedly confusing map.)
Once you have your map in front of you, the Venus line is what you want to look out for. The planet Venus is all about love, beauty, relationships, intimacy, and pleasure. Under your Venus line, it's believed that you appear extra attractive and magnetic to others. So your Venus line, then, shows you where in the world you may have the best luck in love.
And before you start worrying if your Venus line falls somewhere super inconvenient (like the middle of the ocean), don't fret. Astrocartography doesn't suggest you'll only have success in love under your Venus line, just that you'll have more success there.
The takeaway.
We think of astrology in terms of personality and compatibility but rarely consider that it can tell us about where in the world we should go for certain things. So if you're looking for love this year, pull up that astrocartography map, find your Venus line, and bon voyage!