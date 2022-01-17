Where To Travel To Find Love This Year, According To Your Birth Chart

Astrocartography is essentially the study of how astrology plays into the energies of specific locations. It was developed in the 1970s by American astrologer Jim Lewis, and it involves mapping where the planets were rising and setting all over the world when someone was born.

The idea is that astrocartography can explain why specific places affect us the way they do. One person, for example, might have a lot of luck in California, while another person might not.

As astrologer Madalyn Hillis-Dineen previously explained to mindbodygreen, understanding your natal chart as it relates to astrocartography can help you figure out which physical locations are best for you in terms of romance, career, retirement, and even vacationing. (It can also tell you which physical locations can cause you distress, conflict, and other problems.)