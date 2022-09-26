Jupiter and Earth both orbit around the sun, moving closer and farther apart at different points in their respective orbits. On Monday night, in a rare astrological phenomena, Jupiter will reach an exact opposition from the sun.

The sun, currently in Libra, sits opposite from Aries, where Jupiter currently resides in retrograde. And Aries, as the first sign of the astrological year, signals fresh starts and childlike wonder.

According to the Farmers' Almanac, Jupiter will be 367,394,813 miles from Earth—the closest it's been since 1963—and you'll even be able to see it rise in the eastern sky starting around 7 pm, so grab your telescopes!

And along with being exciting to look at, in and of itself, now is also an excellent time to harness Jupiter's powerful energy with a few rituals.