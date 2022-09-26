 Skip to content

Spirituality
3 Ways To Work With Jupiter's Energy While It's Close To Earth

3 Ways To Work With Jupiter's Energy While It's Close To Earth

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
Image by Milles Studio / Stocksy

September 26, 2022 — 19:23 PM

In modern astrology, Jupiter is the planet of growth, joy, expansion, philosophy, and abundance—and it just so happens to be the closest it's been to Earth in decades. Here's what to know about the astrology behind this special event, plus a few rituals to tap into Jupiter's expansive energy.

Jupiter is the closest it's been to Earth since 1963:

Jupiter and Earth both orbit around the sun, moving closer and farther apart at different points in their respective orbits. On Monday night, in a rare astrological phenomena, Jupiter will reach an exact opposition from the sun.

The sun, currently in Libra, sits opposite from Aries, where Jupiter currently resides in retrograde. And Aries, as the first sign of the astrological year, signals fresh starts and childlike wonder.

According to the Farmers' Almanac, Jupiter will be 367,394,813 miles from Earth—the closest it's been since 1963—and you'll even be able to see it rise in the eastern sky starting around 7 pm, so grab your telescopes!

And along with being exciting to look at, in and of itself, now is also an excellent time to harness Jupiter's powerful energy with a few rituals.

3 rituals to work with this energy:

1. Make a spell jar:

You can make spell jars for a variety of things, from money, to love, to luck. Under Jupiter's expansive beams, anything you're looking to bring into your life has the potential to grow, and a spell jar can help you bolster your intention. The following spell jar is specifically tailored for happiness, but feel free to check out our spell jar guide for more options:

What you'll need:
  • A photo from a really great day
  • A small piece of fabric from an old favorite T-shirt or blanket
  • A crystal or two associated with happiness, such as sunstone, citrine, or peridot
  • Wildflower petals
  • Sweetgrass
  • A piece of paper and a pen
Instructions:
  1. Add your items to the jar one at a time, thinking about what each thing represents and how it relates to your intention.
  2. Write down your intention and place it in the jar (i.e., "I attract happiness" or "I am at ease").
  3. Light a candle and state your intention out loud, visualizing what it will be like when it comes true.
  4. Seal your jar with candle wax.
  5. Close out the ritual, placing your jar somewhere you'll see it often to remind you of your intention.
2. Curate a vision board:

Manifesting anything involves visualization, and with a vision board displaying your biggest goals dreams, Jupiter can help bring you the luck and abundance you're calling in. Gather up images, quotes, and any other materials that remind you of what you're working towards, and configure them on a board until you have a collage that leaves you feeling inspired and excited. And be sure to place it somewhere you'll see it regularly to remind you of what you're working towards.

3. Make a crystal grid:

Crystal grids are essentially an intentional set up of your favorite crystals in a geometrical formation. According to spiritual author Emma Mildon, crystals associated with things like luck and money make an excellent crystal grid for abundance. She recommends citrine, amber, jade, and green aventurine in particular.

Here's more on how to set up and work with your crystal grid to help you get started.

The takeaway.

There's a reason Jupiter is known as the planet of luck. This fiery planet encourages us to grow, expand, and reach new horizons, and with it being so close to Earth (retrograde in the sign of Aries, no less), the energy is ripe for pushing beyond limitations.

